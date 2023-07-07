Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula & other Americans playing? - Day 6, Round 3

A total of 24 American senior players will be in action on Day 6 of Wimbledon 2023, including Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula.

Tiafoe will face Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the grass-court Major while Pegula will feature in the women's doubles as well as the mixed doubles events. Others who will be in action include Tommy Paul, Madison Keys, and Christopher Eubanks.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for American players who will feature on Day 6 of Wimbledon 2023.

Court 2

(10) Frances Tiafoe vs (21) Grigor Dimitrov (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 12

(16) Tommy Paul vs Jiri Lehecka (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(25) Madison Keys vs Marta Kostyuk (second match on court, after Paul vs Lehecka)

Jamie Murray / Taylor Townsend vs (3) Jan Zielinski / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Christopher Eubanks / JJ Wolf vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul

Court 18

Christopher Eubanks vs Christopher O'Connell (second match on court, starts at approx. 1 pm local time)

Robert Galloway / Lloyd Harris vs Marcos Giron / Botic van de Zandschulp (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Nathaniel Lammons / Giuliana Olmos vs Joe Salisbury / Heather Watson (fifth match on court, starts not before 6 pm local time)

Court 5

Danielle Collins / Alison Riske vs Ana Bogdan / Jaqueline Cristian (third match on court, starts not before 1 pm local time)

Court 6

Sebastian Baez / Guido Pella vs Nathaniel Lammons / Jackson Withrow (second match on court, starts not before 12:30 pm local time)

Court 7

Lauren Davis / Rosalie van der Hoek vs Timea Babos / Kirsten Flipkens (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Court 14

(5) Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs vs Anna Bondar / Greet Minnen (second match on court, starts at approx. 1 pm local time)

Court 15

William Blumberg / Casper Ruud vs Roberto Carballes Baena / Daniel Elahi Galan (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Ashlyn Krueger / Caty McNally vs Carolina Garcia / Luisa Stefani (third match on court, starts at approx. 3 pm local time)

Court 16

Sriram Balaji / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs (2) Austin Krajicek / Ivan Dodig (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Bernarda Pera / Magda Linette vs Tatjana Maria / Katarzyna Piter (second match on court, after Balaji / Nedunchezhiyan vs Jreciek / Dodig)

Court 17

(2) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Kamilla Rakhimova / Aliaksandra Sasnovich (second match on court, starts at approx. 1 pm local time)

(1) Jessica Pegula / Austin Krajicek vs Nicolas Mahut / Anna Dalinina (fourth match on court, starts at approx. 5 pm local time)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action happening at Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 1

The first match at Wimbledon on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all other courts is scheduled for an 11 am local time (6 am ET) start.

Poll : 0 votes