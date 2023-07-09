Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Madison Keys, Christopher Eubanks & other Americans playing? - Day 8

A total of six American senior players will be in action on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023, including Christopher Eubanks and Madison Keys.

Eubanks is the only United States competitor left in the men's singles event but he will face a tough task against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Round of 16. Women's 25th seed Madison Keys will be eager to join Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals as she takes on the talented Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

A few doubles players will also be in action on Day 8 of the grass-court Major, with Austin Krajicek partnering Ivan Dodig in the second round of the men's doubles event. The second-seeded duo will be up against the South African-American duo of Lloyd Harris and Roberto Galloway.

Taylor Townsend's journey in the women's doubles competition at Wimbledon came to an end in the second round but she is still in the mixed doubles event. The 27-year-old is partnering Jamie Murray and the pair will lock horns with Marta Kostyuk and Marcelo Arevalo.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the US players who will compete on Day 8 of Wimbledon 2023.

Court 2

(25) Madison Keys vs Mirra Andreeva (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Christopher Eubanks (second match on court, after Keys vs Andreeva)

Court 12

Robert Galloway / Lloyd Harris vs (2) Austin Krajicek / Ivan Dodig (second match on court, starts at approx. 12:30 pm local time)

Court 18

Jamie Murray / Taylor Townsend vs Marta Kostyuk / Marcelo Arevalo (fourth match on court, starts not before 4:30 pm local time)

Court 14

Wu Fang-Hsien / Zhu Lin vs (16) Caroline Dolehide / Zhang Shuai (first match on court, starts at 11 am local time)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action happening at Wimbledon on the Tennis Channel and ESPN. For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 8

The first match at Wimbledon 2023 on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1, the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET).

The first match on all the other courts is scheduled for 11 am local time (6 am ET).

