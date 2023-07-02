Wimbledon 2023 US players' TV Schedule: When are Sofia Kenin, Taylor Fritz & other Americans playing? - Day 1, Round 1

15 American players are set to take to the court on Day 1 of the 2023 Wimbledon. Leading the pack are seven-time Major champion Venus Williams, and top 10 players Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

Two first-round matches stand out on the very first day. Williams will take on former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, while Gauff will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Fritz, who suffered a heartbreaking loss here in the quarterfinals against Rafael Nadal last year, will kick off his campaign against Yannick Hanfmann. Rising college star Peyton Stearns will make her Wimbledon debut on Monday.

Brandon Nakashima, Caty McNally and Alycia Parks are some of the other big names in the mix as well. Here's the schedule for all players representing the United States who'll compete on Day 1 of Wimbledon:

Centre Court

(WC) Venus Williams vs (WC) Elina Svitolina (second match on court, approx 3:30 pm local time/ 10:30 am ET)

Court No. 1

(7) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Sofia Kenin (third match on court, approx 5 pm local time/ 12 noon ET)

Court No. 2

(4) Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time/ 6 am ET)

Court No. 3

Katie Volynets vs (5) Caroline Garcia (second match on court, approx. 1:30 pm local time/ 8:30 am ET)

Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally (third match on court, after Volynets vs Garcia)

(9) Taylor Fritz vs Yannick Hanfmann (last match on court, after Burrage vs McNally)

Court No. 12

(11) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (LL) Michael Mmoh (second match on court, approx. 1 pm local time/ 8 am ET)

Court No. 18

Caroline Dolehide vs (11) Daria Kasatkina (third match on court, approx. 3 pm local time/ 10 am ET)

Court No. 7

Peyton Stearns vs Marketa Vondrousova (second match on court, approx. 1 pm local time/ 8 am ET)

Court No. 8

Alycia Parks vs Anna-Lena Friedsam (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time/ 6 am ET)

Lesia Tsurenko vs Claire Liu (second match on court, followed by Parks vs Friedsam)

Court No. 9

Jordan Thompson vs Brandon Nakashima (first match on court, starting at 11 am local time/ 6 am ET)

Court No. 10

J.J. Wolf vs (Q) Enzo Couacaud (second match on court, approx. 1 pm local time/ 8 am ET)

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023 in the United States

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action happening at Wimbledon on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2023 - Match Timings for Day 1

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 pm local time (8:30 am ET), while on Court No. 1 the proceedings commence at 1 pm local time (8 am ET). The first match on all other courts is scheduled for a 11 am local time (6 am ET) start.

Poll : 0 votes