Wimbledon 2023 women's seeds: Iga Swiatek leads seedings, Aryna Sabalenka second, Elena Rybakina completes top 3

By Neelabhra Roy
Modified Jun 28, 2023 13:15 GMT
Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the top 3 women's singles seeds at Wimbledon

The women's singles seedings for Wimbledon 2023 are out and once again, we have several top players competing at the grasscourt Major.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed and will be a favorite to win the tournament given her dominant run of form, which she has maintained for a while now. The French Open champion doesn't have the most impressive record on grass and lost in the third round at last year's Wimbledon Championships. However, we could see her produce some good tennis on the surface this year considering her quality.

Aryna Sabalenka will be the second seed at the grasscourt Major and will look to have a good run following her second-round exit at the bett1open in Berlin. The Belarusian reached the semifinals in her last appearance at SW19 in 2021 and is capable of challenging for the title if she is at her best.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is seeded third, her best at a Grand Slam so far. The Kazakh is arguably the heaviest favorite to win Wimbledon 2023, especially if she is in perfect health and fitness during the tournament.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula had a forgetful ending to the clay season as she exited the Italian Open in the second round before suffering a third-round elimination at the French Open. The American may not be the heaviest favorite to win Wimbledon 2023 but we could see her have a good run if she is at her best.

Caroline Garcia is seeded fifth at the grasscourt Major. Her form has been shaky so far in 2023 but she is capable of doing well on the surface.

Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff are among the top-10 seeds at Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff in action at the Rothesay International

Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur is seeded sixth this time and will be among the favorites to win Wimbledon, considering her quality on grass. The Tunisian recently suffered an opening-round exit at the bett1open in Berlin but we can always expect her to bounce back at SW19.

Coco Gauff is seeded seventh at the grasscourt Major and is another player who is someone to watch out for. She is followed by Maria Sakkari at eighth.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is the ninth seed and has produced some good performances so far in 2023. The Czech recently won the Berlin title and will be expected to have a good run at Wimbledon 2023. Barbora Krejcikova complete the top-10 seeds at the grasscourt Major.

Here is the list of women's singles seeds for Wimbledon 2023:

SeedPlayer
1Iga Swiatek
2Aryna Sabalenka
3Elena Rybakina
4Jessica Pegula
5Caroline Garcia
6Ons Jabeur
7Coco Gauff
8Maria Sakkari
9Petra Kvitova
10Barbora Krejcikova
11Daria Kasatkina
12Veronika Kudermetova
13Beatriz Haddad Maia
14Belinda Bencic
15Liudmila Samsonova
16Karolina Muchova
17Jelena Ostapenko
18Victoria Azarenka
19Karolina Pliskova
20Donna Vekic
21Ekaterina Alexandrova
22Anastasia Potapova
23Magda Linette
24Zheng Qinwen
25Madison Keys
26Anhelina Kalinina
27Bernarda Pera
28Elise Mertens
29Irina-Camelia Begu
30Petra Martic
31Mayar Sherif
32Marie Bouzkova

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
