Wimbledon 2023 women's seeds: Iga Swiatek leads seedings, Aryna Sabalenka second, Elena Rybakina completes top 3

The women's singles seedings for Wimbledon 2023 are out and once again, we have several top players competing at the grasscourt Major.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the top seed and will be a favorite to win the tournament given her dominant run of form, which she has maintained for a while now. The French Open champion doesn't have the most impressive record on grass and lost in the third round at last year's Wimbledon Championships. However, we could see her produce some good tennis on the surface this year considering her quality.

Aryna Sabalenka will be the second seed at the grasscourt Major and will look to have a good run following her second-round exit at the bett1open in Berlin. The Belarusian reached the semifinals in her last appearance at SW19 in 2021 and is capable of challenging for the title if she is at her best.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is seeded third, her best at a Grand Slam so far. The Kazakh is arguably the heaviest favorite to win Wimbledon 2023, especially if she is in perfect health and fitness during the tournament.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula had a forgetful ending to the clay season as she exited the Italian Open in the second round before suffering a third-round elimination at the French Open. The American may not be the heaviest favorite to win Wimbledon 2023 but we could see her have a good run if she is at her best.

Caroline Garcia is seeded fifth at the grasscourt Major. Her form has been shaky so far in 2023 but she is capable of doing well on the surface.

Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff are among the top-10 seeds at Wimbledon 2023

Coco Gauff in action at the Rothesay International

Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur is seeded sixth this time and will be among the favorites to win Wimbledon, considering her quality on grass. The Tunisian recently suffered an opening-round exit at the bett1open in Berlin but we can always expect her to bounce back at SW19.

Coco Gauff is seeded seventh at the grasscourt Major and is another player who is someone to watch out for. She is followed by Maria Sakkari at eighth.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is the ninth seed and has produced some good performances so far in 2023. The Czech recently won the Berlin title and will be expected to have a good run at Wimbledon 2023. Barbora Krejcikova complete the top-10 seeds at the grasscourt Major.

Here is the list of women's singles seeds for Wimbledon 2023:

Seed Player 1 Iga Swiatek 2 Aryna Sabalenka 3 Elena Rybakina 4 Jessica Pegula 5 Caroline Garcia 6 Ons Jabeur 7 Coco Gauff 8 Maria Sakkari 9 Petra Kvitova 10 Barbora Krejcikova 11 Daria Kasatkina 12 Veronika Kudermetova 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 14 Belinda Bencic 15 Liudmila Samsonova 16 Karolina Muchova 17 Jelena Ostapenko 18 Victoria Azarenka 19 Karolina Pliskova 20 Donna Vekic 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova 22 Anastasia Potapova 23 Magda Linette 24 Zheng Qinwen 25 Madison Keys 26 Anhelina Kalinina 27 Bernarda Pera 28 Elise Mertens 29 Irina-Camelia Begu 30 Petra Martic 31 Mayar Sherif 32 Marie Bouzkova

Poll : 0 votes