Wimbledon 2024 Draw: When and where to follow

Players are getting ready for the season's third Grand Slam, Wimbledon, which is only a few days away. The 137th edition of the grass court Major will take place from July 1-14, 2024. The qualifying rounds will be held a week before from June 24-27.

The draw ceremony for the men's and women's singles main draw will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the tournament's official YouTube channel, with updates being provided on its social media platforms as well.

The singles draw consists of 128 players across the men's and women's events. Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the tournament a few days ago to focus on the upcoming Olympics, which will be held on clay.

Jannik Sinner will headline the men's field as the top seed for the first time in his career. He recently became the World No. 1 following the conclusion of the French Open, where he made the semifinals.

Sinner won his maiden Major title at the Australian Open at the start of the season. Novak Djokovic follows him as the second seed and is currently recuperating from an injury that put an end to his French Open campaign. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is up next as the third seed.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is in the midst of another winning streak. She went on a tear during the clay swing as she won the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, and eventually the French Open.

It was Swiatek's fifth Major title and her fourth in Paris. She will now aim to extend her unbeaten run at Wimbledon, where she will be seeded first. Two years ago she arrived at the All England Club on a 35-match winning streak but lost to Alize Cornet in the third round.

Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon title defence in jeopardy

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Marketa Vondrousova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at last year's Wimbledon. However, she might not be able to defend her title as she recently sustained an injury.

The Czech took a nasty tumble during her second-round clash against Anna Kalinskaya at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin on Thursday (June 20). She initially tried to soldier on but quickly threw in the towel.

The official reason for her retirement was stated as a right hip injury. Vondrousova will now race against time to be fully fit for the upcoming edition of Wimbledon, which is merely days away.

