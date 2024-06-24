  • home icon
Wimbledon 2024 men's singles seeds: Jannik Sinner top seed for the first time at a Major, followed by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcraz are the top three seeds at the 2024 Wimbledon: (Images: Getty)
The seedings for the 2024 Wimbledon have been confirmed, with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner set to lead the pack. The young Italian ascended to the top of the rankings following the conclusion of the French Open and will headline a Major for the first time as the top seed.

Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a record 25th Major crown, trails Sinner as the second seed. This has been a challenging season for the Serb as he's yet to win a title, and his French Open campaign came to an abrupt end. He withdrew before his quarterfinal match in Paris due to a right knee injury.

Djokovic underwent surgery for it and is recovering quite well. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is seeded third. Having triumphed at Roland Garros, he will be keen to complete the "Channel Slam" with a successful title defense at Wimbledon.

Alexander Zverev, who lost to Alcaraz in the French Open final, is the fourth seed. He will be eager to better his record at Wimbledon as it remains the only Major where he hasn't even made the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev is seeded fifth, followed by Andrey Rublev as the sixth seed. Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud are the seventh and eighth seeds respectively, with Alex de Minaur as the ninth seed and Grigor Dimitrov as the 10th seed.

Five Americans among the seeded players, Jack Draper the only British man to be seeded at Wimbledon

Jack Draper at the 2024 Cinch Championships: (Photo: Getty)
Five American players have made the cut as seeded players at the 2024 Wimbledon, with Tommy Paul leading the charge as the 12th seed. He won the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club over the weekend, his first-ever title on grass.

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton closely follow Paul as the 13th and 14th seeds respectively. Sebastian Korda is seeded 20th, and Frances Tiafoe is the last American man to nab a seeded spot, at 29th.

Jiri Lehecka, currently ranked No. 26, is the only player to miss the tournament due to an injury. Thus, the players ranked below him have all moved up a spot in the seedings.

Jack Draper is the only player from the host nation to snag a seeded position in the draw. He recently won the Boss Open in Stuttgart, his maiden ATP title, and made the quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships. This enabled him to crack the top 30 of the ATP rankings.

Draper has been designated as the 28th seed, the first time he has been seeded at a Major. With Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie amid a slump, and Andy Murray's participation in doubt, the 22-year-old shoulders the responsibility of making the home crowd proud.

Here's the full list of men's singles seeds at the 2024 Wimbledon (Seeds are based on the rankings of June 24, 2024):

SeedPlayer
1Jannik Sinner
2Novak Djokovic
3Carlos Alcaraz
4Alexander Zverev
5Daniil Medvedev
6Andrey Rublev
7Hubert Hurkacz
8Casper Ruud
9Alex de Minaur
10Grigor Dimitrov
11Stefanos Tsitsipas
12Tommy Paul
13Taylor Fritz
14Ben Shelton
15Holger Rune
16Ugo Humbert
17Felix Auger-Aliassime
18Sebastian Baez
19Nicolas Jarry
20Sebastian Korda
21Karen Khachanov
22Adrian Mannarino
23Alexander Bublik
24Alejandro Tabilo
25Lorenzo Musetti
26Francisco Cerundolo
27Tallon Griekspoor
28Jack Draper
29Frances Tiafoe
30Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31Mariano Navone
32Zhizhen Zhang

