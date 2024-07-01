Wimbledon 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships is in full swing, marking this year's third Grand Slam and the only one played on grass. With a star-studded lineup, tennis fans can look forward to many thrilling matches throughout the tournament.
On Day 2 (July 2), seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will take to the court as he aims to equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at SW19. Home favorite Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, and others will also be in action.
On the women's side, reigning French Open winner Iga Swiatek, defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, 2022 winner Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, Katie Boulter, Angelique Kerber, and Elina Svitolina will all compete for a place in the second round. A blockbuster opening-round clash between Jelena Ostapenko and Ajla Tomljanovic is also on the cards.
On that note, here is a detailed look at the schedule for Day 2 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 2 of Wimbledon 2024
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 pm local time:
(6) Marketa Vondrousova vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Followed by: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Vit Kopriva
Followed by: Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac
No. 1 Court
Starting at 1:00 pm local time:
(4) Elena Rybakina vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin
No. 2 Court
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
(5) Jessica Pegula vs Ashlyn Krueger
Followed by: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Comesana
Followed by: (28) Jack Draper vs Elias Ymer
Followed by: (10) Ons Jabeur vs Moyuka Uchijima
No. 3 Court
Starting at 11:00 am local time:
(7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Radu Albot
Followed by: (32) Katie Boulter vs Tatjana Maria
Followed by: Cameron Norrie vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
Followed by: (11) Danielle Collins vs Clara Tauson
Where to watch Wimbledon 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India can catch live action from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN International, TSN/RDS, The Tennis Channel
Canada - ESPN International, TSN/RDS
UK - BBC, Eurosport
Australia - Nine & Stan Sport
India - Disney+ Hotstar
Wimbledon 2024 - Match timings
On Day 2, matches will begin at 1:30 pm local time on Centre Court, 1:00 pm on No. 1 Court, and 11:00 am on all other courts.
Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India on Day 2:
