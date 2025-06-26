Wimbledon 2025 Bag Policy: What you should and should not bring inside the Centre Court

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon is almost around the corner as the grasscourt season nears its end on both the ATP and WTA sides. While the pros are gearing up for the third Major tournament of the year, the fans will also be looking to flock to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) in excitement.

The spectators will be expected to follow the Security and Safety guidelines in place at SW19. They are not supposed to carry bags of dimensions more than 40cm x 30cm x 30cm. Moreover, there is a whole list of Prohibited Items that will not be allowed inside the venue.

While alcohol is readily available at Wimbledon, the fans are not allowed to bring vacuum flasks or dual skin liquid containers of over 500mL capacity. That said, they can carry around one bottle of wine or Champagne (750mL), or two cans of beer (500mL) in their bags.

Below, we take a look at the list of Prohibited Items at Wimbledon.

The spectators at Wimbledon cannot carry hard boxes, large flags, or sharp objects inside the venue

Some of the items that are a strict no-no at Wimbledon include hard-sided containers like picnic boxes, excessive electronic devices and accessories like camera lenses of more than 300mm in length, and tripods. The spectators are also not allowed to bring objects like large flags, banners, rattles, klaxons, or oversized hats.

The fans cannot carry or wear clothing intended for 'ambush marketing', i.e., feature a company's name in large, emblazoned letters on the item in question (this rule shall be determined at the AELTC's reasonable discretion). Needless to say, they cannot carry any flags, clothes, or objects that represent political statements, or objectionable or offensive statements.

If the spectators want to bring opaque or metal bottles onto the grounds, it will be preferable if the water bottles are empty. Besides the above objects, fans cannot carry items like knives, flares, tents, selfie sticks, pepper spray, illegal drugs, cable ties, glue, chains, padlocks, chalk dust, or camping sets to SW19.

As is the rule, if any spectator is found to be carrying the above items, they can either be refused entry into the venue or altogether be ejected from the grounds. Upon being refused entry, the fans can hand over the said item to the personnel in charge at the AELTC voluntarily and proceed into the tournament.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More