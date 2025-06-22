Wimbledon 2025 Dresscode: What Players & Spectators MUST Wear

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon is almost upon us. The third Grand Slam tournament of the year promises to be a great affair as Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova look to defend their men's and women's singles titles at SW19. The grasscourt Major stands out from any other tour-level event, mainly due to its traditional decorum that has been upheld for centuries.

Since being first held in 1877, the tournament has employed a predominantly all-white dress code. The tradition initially came to be as the higher-ups at SW19 recognised that players would sweat during matches. Finding it unseemly, all players were eventually required to wear white, since sweat marks are much more visible in colored items.

Players are not even allowed to wear non-white undergarments at Wimbledon. And while they can sport logos and patches that are colored, they cannot be more than 1cm (10mm) in length around the neckline. The above rule also applies to caps, visors, and shoes that the ATP and WTA pros wear at Wimbledon. Shoes, in particular, cannot have a colored sole. Roger Federer was famously in contravention of this rule in his first-round match at the 2013 edition of the tournament and wasn't allowed to wear the same shoes in his next match.

Trending

Lastly, players' medical support and equipment can be colored if necessary, although it is preferable if they are white. The competitors can wear any colours of their choice in their practice sessions before matches, though. While the dress code for the players at Wimbledon seems strict enough, the dress code for the spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is lax enough.

What to Wear as a Spectator at Wimbledon 2025

Spectators surround Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard's 2024 title win at SW19 | Image Source: Getty

Unlike the players, there are not many dress code-related limitations for spectators at Wimbledon. They are not required to dress in all white, even at the Centre Court. However, there exists one strict rule for them. Spectators in attendance at SW19 cannot wear jackets or coats that promote their organisation with its logo embroidered on the back in big print.

Spectators are allowed to carry around booze in their bags, but they are limited to one bottle of wine (750ml) or two cans of beer (500ml). They have to be consumed straight from the bottle, as spectators are not allowed to carry around opaque bottles or flasks to the venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis