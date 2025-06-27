Wimbledon 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the ATP Tour have arrived in London for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to take place from June 30 to July 13. As the third Grand Slam of the season gets underway, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner leads the field as the top seed. He’ll be chasing his first Wimbledon title and looking to add a fourth Major to his growing collection.
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz enters the tournament as the two-time defending champion, having triumphed at SW19 in both 2023 and 2024. Fresh off a successful title defense at the French Open, the Spaniard will be brimming with confidence. Alongside them, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Jack Draper are also strong contenders eyeing the trophy.
With the tournament just three days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:
What is Wimbledon?
Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held annually on both the ATP and WTA Tours. It is the third Major of the season and the only one played on grass courts. As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, it dates back to 1877 for men and 1884 for women.
Roger Federer holds the record for the most men's singles titles at the tournament with eight trophies, followed by Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic, both with seven and Bjorn Borg with five. Federer and Borg also share the record for the most consecutive titles in the Open Era at five each.
Venue
The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. It has always been held at this historic venue, with Centre Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.
Draws and players
All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed Jannik Sinner and seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti lead the field. Other notable names in this section include 10th seed Ben Shelton, 13th seed Tommy Paul, 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, 18th seed Ugo Humbert, and 29th seed Brandon Nakashima.
The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Jack Draper and sixth seed Novak Djokovic. This section also features 11th seed Alex de Minaur, 28th seed and reigning Halle champion Alexander Bublik, 15th seed Jakub Mensik, 21st seed Tomas Machac, 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, and 30th seed Alex Michelsen.
In the third quarter, third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are the top names. Other big names like ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, 17th seed Karen Khachanov, and 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini are also in this part of the draw.
The last quarter is led by second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and eighth seed Holger Rune. Former Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, 14th seed Andrey Rublev, 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka are some of the other players to watch out for.
Schedule
The main draw kicks off on Monday, June 30, with the first round stretching over two days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth-round matchups happen on Sunday, July 6, and Monday, July 7.
Quarterfinals follow over two days, then the semifinals are on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11. The Ladies' singles final is set for Saturday, July 12, with the Gentlemen's singles final wrapping things up on Sunday, July 13.
Prize money and ranking points
The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will boast a record-breaking total prize money pool of $73,565,919, with the singles champion earning $4,069,500 and 2,000 ranking points.
Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:
Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch
Fans can follow all the action at SW19 on these channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
UK - BBC, TNT Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
France - beIN Sports France
Austria - Prime Video
Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max
Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI
South Africa - Tennis South Africa
Morocco - beIN Sports MENA
Brazil - ESPN
China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel
Vietnam - SPOTV
Japan - WOWOW
Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
New Zealand - ESPN.
