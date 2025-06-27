Wimbledon 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the ATP Tour have arrived in London for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to take place from June 30 to July 13. As the third Grand Slam of the season gets underway, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner leads the field as the top seed. He’ll be chasing his first Wimbledon title and looking to add a fourth Major to his growing collection.

Ad

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz enters the tournament as the two-time defending champion, having triumphed at SW19 in both 2023 and 2024. Fresh off a successful title defense at the French Open, the Spaniard will be brimming with confidence. Alongside them, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Jack Draper are also strong contenders eyeing the trophy.

With the tournament just three days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Ad

Trending

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held annually on both the ATP and WTA Tours. It is the third Major of the season and the only one played on grass courts. As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, it dates back to 1877 for men and 1884 for women.

Roger Federer holds the record for the most men's singles titles at the tournament with eight trophies, followed by Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic, both with seven and Bjorn Borg with five. Federer and Borg also share the record for the most consecutive titles in the Open Era at five each.

Ad

Venue

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. It has always been held at this historic venue, with Centre Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.

Draws and players

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye. In the first quarter, top seed Jannik Sinner and seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti lead the field. Other notable names in this section include 10th seed Ben Shelton, 13th seed Tommy Paul, 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, 18th seed Ugo Humbert, and 29th seed Brandon Nakashima.

Ad

The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Jack Draper and sixth seed Novak Djokovic. This section also features 11th seed Alex de Minaur, 28th seed and reigning Halle champion Alexander Bublik, 15th seed Jakub Mensik, 21st seed Tomas Machac, 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, and 30th seed Alex Michelsen.

In the third quarter, third seed Alexander Zverev and fifth seed Taylor Fritz are the top names. Other big names like ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, 17th seed Karen Khachanov, and 32nd seed Matteo Berrettini are also in this part of the draw.

Ad

The last quarter is led by second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and eighth seed Holger Rune. Former Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, 14th seed Andrey Rublev, 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka are some of the other players to watch out for.

Schedule

The main draw kicks off on Monday, June 30, with the first round stretching over two days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth-round matchups happen on Sunday, July 6, and Monday, July 7.

Ad

Quarterfinals follow over two days, then the semifinals are on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11. The Ladies' singles final is set for Saturday, July 12, with the Gentlemen's singles final wrapping things up on Sunday, July 13.

Prize money and ranking points

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will boast a record-breaking total prize money pool of $73,565,919, with the singles champion earning $4,069,500 and 2,000 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Ad

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 2000 $4,069,500 Runner-up 1300 $2,061,880 Semifinalist 780 $1,051,288 Quarterfinalist 430 $542,600 Round of 16 240 $325,560 Round of 32 130 $206,188 Round of 64 70 $134,294 Round of 128 10 $89,529

Ad

Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch

Fans can follow all the action at SW19 on these channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

UK - BBC, TNT Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

France - beIN Sports France

Austria - Prime Video

Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max

Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI

South Africa - Tennis South Africa

Morocco - beIN Sports MENA

Brazil - ESPN

China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel

Ad

Vietnam - SPOTV

Japan - WOWOW

Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis & baseball coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by nearly 2000 articles and close to 12 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis