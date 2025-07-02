Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 3: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka moved into the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, albeit with contrasting wins. While the former eased through his win over Oliver Tarvet, the latter was forced to dig deep to get over the line against Marie Bouzkova.

There was plenty of exciting tennis to follow on yet another busy day that saw several upsets and inspiring victories. Here, we take a look back at all the singles results from Day 3 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Aryna Sabalenka was tested, while Jasmine Paolini was knocked out of Wimbledon

Jasmine Paolini exited the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

For a second straight match, Aryna Sabalenka faced some stiff resistance. Marie Bouzkova led by a crucial break of serve in the opening set, only to lose in straight sets 7-6(4), 6-4.

Fellow seed Jasmine Paolini, however, was not as lucky, as she was knocked out by Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 4-6, 4-6. Another seed, Diana Shnaider, lost 6-4, 6-1 to Diane Parry, while Leylah Fernandez also fell prey to a 6-2, 6-3 upset at the hands of Laura Siegemund. Slam winners Emma Raducanu, Madison Keys, and Naomi Osaka were among the other winners.

Wimbledon Ladies' singles Day 3 results:

Aryna Sabalenka def. Marie Bouzkova 7-6(4), 6-4

Emma Raducanu def. Marketa Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3

Solana Sierra def. Katie Boulter 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1

Madison Keys def. Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2

Naomi Osaka def. Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2

Sonay Kartal def. Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 6-2

Kamilla Rakhimova def. Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 4-6, 4-6

Amanda Anisimova def. Renata Zarazua 6-4, 6-3

Diane Parry def. Diana Shnaider 6-4, 6-1

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Ashlyn Krueger 7-6(4), 6-4

Dalma Galfi def. Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6(7), 6-1

Elina Svitolina def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-3

Linda Noskova def. Eva Lys 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Cristina Bucsa def. Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-3

Elise Mertens def. Ann Li 6-7(5), 6-1, 6

Carlos Alcaraz cruises, Frances Tiafoe falters

Frances Tiafoe was knocked out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

After his marathon five-set win over Fabio Fognini in the opener, Carlos Alcaraz had a much easier time on court. He came through in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 against Oliver Tarvet.

Seeds did continue to fall as Frances Taifoe and Jiri Lehecka suffered surprise losses to Cameron Norrie and Mattia Bellucci, respectively. Taylor Fritz also came through, as did the Russian duo of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles Day 3 results:

Carlos Alcaraz def. Oliver Tarvet 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Taylor Fritz def. Gabriel Diallo 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(0), 4-6, 6-3

Cameron Norrie def. Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Andrey Rublev def. Lloyd Harris 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

Karen Khachanov def. Shintaro Mochizuki 1-6, 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Mattia Bellucci def. Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4), 6-1, 7-5

Nuno Borges def. Billy Harris 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7)

João Fonseca def. Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Nicolas Jarry def. Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Kamil Majchrzak def. Ethan Quinn 6-1, 6-4, 6-3

Adrian Mannarino def. Valentin Royer 6-4, 6-4, 5-6, 7-6

Jordan Thompson def. Benjamin Bonzi 5-7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

