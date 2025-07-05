Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 6: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner came through unscathed at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, while Emma Navarro knocked out defending women’s singles champ Barbora Krejcikova. With the completion of the matches, the tournament has now officially entered its second week.

The sixth day of action had more to offer than just the three big matches, with Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic, and Amanda Anisimova also taking to the court. Here, we take a look at all the results from Day 5 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Iga Swiatek wins, former champs Barbora Krejcikova and Elena Rybakina knocked out

Barbora Krejcikova's Wimbledon title defence came to an end, (Source: Getty)

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova’s title defense came to an end after a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 loss to Emma Navarro. It marked the second occasion that the American has ousted a former champion at this year’s tournament, having beaten Petra Kvitova earlier in her final Wimbledon match.

It was also the end of the road for another former winner, Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh was outserved and outhit by the young Dane Clara Tauson, who booked a spot in the Wimbledon second week for the first time.

Elsewhere in the draw, there were wins for the likes of Iga Swiatek, Liudmila Samsonova, Amanda Anisimova, Belinda Bencic, Linda Noskova, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Wimbledon Ladies' Singles Day 6 results:

Iga Swiatek def. Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3

Emma Navarro def. Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Clara Tauson def. Elena Rybakina 7-6(6), 6-3

Linda Noskova def. Kamilla Rakhimova 7-6(6), 7-5

Amanda Anisimova def. Dalma Galfi 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Belinda Bencic def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7)

Liudmila Samsonova def. Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. Dayana Yastremska 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner cruise into second week

Jannik Sinner is the top seed in this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are among the big names who have remained untouched by the mayhem caused in the men’s singles draw, where seeds have fallen left, right, and centre.

The Italian was a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 winner over Pedro Martinez, while the Serb bested compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4.

Among the other big winners were Lorenzo Sonego and Flavio Cobolli, both of whom knocked out seeded players to book their spots in the fourth round. Former finalist Marin Cilic also continued his stellar run with a win over Jaume Munar.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles Day 6 results:

Novak Djokovic def. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

Jannik Sinner def. Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

Grigor Dimitrov def. Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0)

Ben Shelton def. Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego def. Brandon Nakashima 6-7(5), 7-6(8), 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3)

Marin Cilic def. Jaume Munar 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Flavio Cobolli def. Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Alex de Minaur def. August Holmgren 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

