Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 7: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz

Day 7 (Sunday, July 6) of Wimbledon 2025 proceeded without any significant upsets, in a first for the tournament this year. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka pipped former doubles partner and good friend Elise Mertens to make the last eight.

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz found himself in a pickle early on but raised his level to move past Andrey Rublev. Veterans Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Laura Siegemund continued to school youngsters at the All England Club.

Amanda Anisimova overcame Linda Noskova in a late night thriller to advance further. Here's a brief recap of all the action that unfolded on Day 7 of Wimbledon 2025:

Aryna Sabalenka maintains her impressive streak at Majors with a Wimbledon quarterfinal

Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens were quite familiar with each other's games ahead of their fourth-round showdown at Wimbledon. The Belarusian led their head-to-head 9-2. However, despite her dominance in this rivalry, she was forced to up her level to get the job done.

Mertens brought it to her right from the first point, serving well and playing aggressively, hitting some wonderful down-the-line winners. Sabalenka didn't lose the plot and even when she was on the backfoot, found another gear to wrap up a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. She hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of a Major since the 2022 US Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat home hope Sonay Kartal 7-6(3), 6-4, though the match was marred by a huge controversy. The electronic line calling system malfunctioned in the first set and a shot by Kartal that went past the baseline wasn't called out.

The point wasn't awarded to Pavlyuchenkova, who got broken in that game. However, she kept her cool and still came out on top to reach her 10th Major quarterfinal. 37-year-old Laura Siegemund brought an end to lucky loser Solana Sierra's journey, beating her 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Amanda Anisimova was thoroughly tested by Linda Noskova but dug deep to score a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win, after being down a break in the decider. She's through to the last eight here for the second time in her career and is set to make her top-10 debut after the tournament thanks to her run here.

Wimbledon Ladies' singles Day 7 results:

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (24) Elise Mertens: 6-4, 7-6(4)

(13) Amanda Anisimova def. (30) Linda Noskova: 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. (LL) Solana Sierra: 6-3, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Sonay Kartal: 7-6(3), 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz continue to impress at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a slow start to beat Andrey Rublev in four sets. The Spaniard managed to negate a break deficit in the first set but came up short in the eventual tie-break. He cleaned up his act for the remainder of the match, displaying some of his finest shotmaking to extend his winning streak to 22 matches.

After being tested in his previous three matches, Taylor Fritz caught a lucky break in the fourth round. His opponent, Jordan Thompson, was hindered right from the start and eventually retired in the middle of the second set. He's through to the last eight here for the third time in the past four years.

Karen Khachanov and Cameron Norrie were the remaining victors of the day. The two advanced to the quarterfinals in contrasting ways, with the former scoring a routine win over Kamil Majchrzak while the latter was pushed to five sets by qualifier Nicolas Jarry. Both have made the last eight for the second time at SW19.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles Day 7 results:

(2) Carlos Alcaraz def. (14) Andrey Rublev: 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

(5) Taylor Fritz def. Jordan Thompson: 6-1, 3-0 ret.

(17) Karen Khachanov def. Kamil Majchrzak: 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie def. (Q) Nicolas Jarry: 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7 (7), 6-7 (5), 6-3

