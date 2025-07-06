"You stole from me" - Controversy hits Wimbledon as tech failure costs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crucial point vs local favorite Sonay Kartal

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal's fourth-round encounter at Wimbledon was rocked by controversy after electronic line calling technology suffered a crucial failure in the first set. The Russian was far from happy at the situation, throwing out accusation against the tournament.

Pavlyuchenkova and local hope Kartal were tied at 4-4 in the set, with the former serving to keep the scores level. Serving with advantage on her side, Pavlyuchenkova believed she had taken the game when a ball from Kartal landed well past the baseline. Although the call from the HawkEye system was late, the video replay showed she was correct.

Unfortunately, when the chair umpire called in to confirm the decision, it turned out the ELC system had failed to capture the call, meaning the players had to replay the point instead. The decision ended up going against the Russian's favor, as Kartal used the opportunity to break her serve moments later, leading to an outburst.

"You just stole me the game," Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was heard lamenting on the on-court microphone.

Fans were also unanimously in support of Pavlyuchenkova, with users on Twitter shocked by how such a poor decision could be made at a tournament as prestigious as Wimbledon.

To her credit, Pavlyuchenkova did not let the moment affect her and broke Kartal right back, and forced a tiebreaker. There, she seized the set 7-6(3), taking a 1-0 lead in the match.

