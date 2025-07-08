Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 10: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 10 of 2025 Wimbledon promises to be a cracker as the third Grand Slam tournament of the year nears its end. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will be eager to record his third consecutive semifinal appearance of this season when he takes on 22nd-seeded surprise quarterfinalist Flavio Cobolli in the last eight.
Eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, is looking down the prospect of reaching the semifinals at the grasscourt Major for the first time in her career. That said, to achieve the above feat the Pole will have to fight past the dangerous Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (July 9).
Jannik Sinner survived a huge scare on Day 9 of the tournament as he trailed Grigor Dimitrov by two sets to love. The Italian ultimately received safe passage into the last-eight stage after the Bulgarian retired in the third set of their bout due to injury. The World No. 1 will be out to make plenty of amends on Day 10, with a blockbuster clash against 10th-seeded Ben Shelton looming ahead of him.
Last but not the least, Mirra Andreeva will be looking to reach the semifinals of a Major for only the second time in her career (having reached her first at the 2023 French Open). The 18-year-old Russian faces off against a resurgent Belinda Bencic. The Swiss was ranked as high as 4th in the world in 2020, meaning she will pose a big challenge to the seventh seed's bid for a first-ever last-four appearance at the London Major.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the singles action on Day 10 of 2025 Wimbledon:
Schedule for Day 10 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: [7] Mirra Andreeva vs Belinda Bencic
Followed by: [6] Novak Djokovic vs [22] Flavio Cobolli
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [8] Iga Swiatek vs [19] Liudmila Samsonova
Followed by: Amanda Anisimova [1] Jannik Sinner vs [19] Liudmila Samsonova
For more information regarding the schedule, visit Wimbledon's official website.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and websites to catch Day 10's proceedings at SW19:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV listings on the websites of the ATP and WTA Tour.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
While the afternoon session on Centre Court will start at 1:30 p.m. local time, the first match on Court 1 will kick off from 1:00 p.m. onwards. Below are the timings for fans from USA, Canada, Europe, and India.
