Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 11: Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 Wimbledon semifinals will have Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek take on Amanda Anisimova and Belinda Bencic in exciting encounters. All four women are looking to make their first final at the All England Club.
Sabalenka, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will open play on Centre Court against 13th seed Anisimova. They will be followed onto the court by Swiatek and Bencic — both of whom have lifted the Junior Girls’ trophy in the past.
With the high-profile clashes lined up for the day, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:
Schedule for Day 11 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova [13]
Followed by: Belinda Bencic vs [8] Iga Swiatek
Court No. 1
Starting at 1 pm local time: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic [1] vs Rinky Hijikata / David Pel
Followed by: Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [4] vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool [5]
Followed by (Not before 4.30 pm local time): Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid [1] vs Daniel Caverzaschi / Tokito Oda (Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles)
No.2 Court
Starting at 11 am local time: Tommy Haas / Feliciano Lopez v Robert Lindstedt / Horia Tecau (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)
Followed by: Dominika Cibulkova / Barbora Strycova vs Kirsten Flipkens / Andrea Petkovic (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)
Followed by: Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse vs Jeremy Chardy / Bruno Soares (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)
Followed by: Naomi Broady / Vania King vs Tatiana Golovin / Laura Robson (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)
Followed by: Agnieszka Radwanska / Magdalena Rybarikova vs Daniela Hantuchova / CoCo Vandeweghe (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)
The full schedule can be found here.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
The live-action on Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times: