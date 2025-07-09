  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 11: Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 11: Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

By Vedant Chandel
Published Jul 09, 2025 22:18 GMT
Amanda Anisimova is eyeing her first Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)
Amanda Anisimova is eyeing her first Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Wimbledon semifinals will have Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek take on Amanda Anisimova and Belinda Bencic in exciting encounters. All four women are looking to make their first final at the All England Club.

Ad

Sabalenka, the top seed at this year’s tournament, will open play on Centre Court against 13th seed Anisimova. They will be followed onto the court by Swiatek and Bencic — both of whom have lifted the Junior Girls’ trophy in the past.

With the high-profile clashes lined up for the day, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

Schedule for Day 11 of Wimbledon 2025

Aryna Sabalenka is the top women&#039;s singles seed at this year&#039;s Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)
Aryna Sabalenka is the top women's singles seed at this year's Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Centre Court

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Starting at 1.30 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova [13]

Followed by: Belinda Bencic vs [8] Iga Swiatek

Court No. 1

Starting at 1 pm local time: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic [1] vs Rinky Hijikata / David Pel

Followed by: Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos [4] vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool [5]

Followed by (Not before 4.30 pm local time): Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid [1] vs Daniel Caverzaschi / Tokito Oda (Gentlemen's Wheelchair Doubles)

No.2 Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Tommy Haas / Feliciano Lopez v Robert Lindstedt / Horia Tecau (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)

Ad

Followed by: Dominika Cibulkova / Barbora Strycova vs Kirsten Flipkens / Andrea Petkovic (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)

Followed by: Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse vs Jeremy Chardy / Bruno Soares (Gentlemen's Invitation Doubles)

Followed by: Naomi Broady / Vania King vs Tatiana Golovin / Laura Robson (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)

Followed by: Agnieszka Radwanska / Magdalena Rybarikova vs Daniela Hantuchova / CoCo Vandeweghe (Ladies' Invitation Doubles)

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek is playing in her first Wimbledon semifinal. (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek is playing in her first Wimbledon semifinal. (Source: Getty)

Fans can check out the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at SW19:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

Belinda Bencic is looking to make her first Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)
Belinda Bencic is looking to make her first Grand Slam final. (Source: Getty)

The live-action on Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will kick off at the following times:

CountryStart Time (Centre Court)Start Time (Court 1)Start Time (Court 2)
USA/CanadaJuly 10, 8.30 am ETJuly 10, 8 am ET July 10, 6 am ET
UKJuly 10, 2.30 pm CEST July 10, 2 pm CEST July 10, 12 pm CEST
IndiaJuly 10, 6 pm IST July 10, 5.30 pm IST July 10, 3.30 pm IST
About the author
Vedant Chandel

Vedant Chandel

Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.

Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.

While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."

Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications