Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 12: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 edition of Wimbledon has enthralled fans greatly over the last fortnight and is now nearing its end. Day 12 of the grasscourt Major is jam-packed with some of the biggest names in men's tennis, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Djokovic, who is vying for a record-tying eighth career triumph at SW19, will face Sinner in a rematch of their semifinal bout at the French Open a few weeks ago. The World No. 1, on his part, will be eager to reach his first-ever final in London, which will allow him to join an elusive list of ATP pros that have title match appearances at all four Majors.

Alcaraz is also looking down a date with destiny but will have to first beat Taylor Fritz, who has arguably been the most in-form player during this year's grass season. The American enjoyed tournament wins at Stuttgart and Eastbourne, and is a great candidate to stop his Spanish opponent from having a chance at completing a three-peat later this week.

Ad

Trending

For what it's worth, Djokovic and Alcaraz both have the chance of setting up a third consecutive final meeting at the All England Club. While the World No. 2 needed nearly five hours to win their 2023 summit clash in London in five sets, their 2024 encounter was more straightforward as the 22-year-old downed the Serb in straight sets.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 12 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Ad

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs [5] Taylor Fritz

Followed by: [1] Jannik Sinner vs [6] Novak Djokovic

For more information regarding the matches, check the Order of Play on Wimbledon's official website.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingent can check out the following channels and websites to watch their favorite players on Day 12:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN, ESPN+

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

Ad

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV listings on the website of the ATP Tour.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

With only men's singles matches set to be played at the All England Club on Friday, the first semifinal encounter will kick off on Centre Court from 1:30 p.m. local time. Once that match is over, the second semifinal will take place on the same court. The men's singles action is expected to go on till late in the evening. Below are the timings for fans from the USA, Canada, Europe, and India.

Country Start Time (Centre Court) USA, Canada July 11, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET Europe July 11, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST India July 11, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis