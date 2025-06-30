Day 2 of Wimbledon promises to be action-packed with various top players beginning their grasscourt Major campaign, including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.
Besides the top seeds, the other big names on the bill on Tuesday (July 1) will be the defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikiva, 10th-seeded Emma Navarro, five-time Major winner Iga Swiatek and the Russian teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Two-time titlist Petra Kvitova is also on the line-up but has a tough customer in the form of Navarro awaiting her.
The American male tennis contingent, meanwhile, will be carried by new top 10 entrant Ben Shelton and last year's quarterfinalist Tommy Paul. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of 2025 Wimbledon:
Schedule for Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (17) Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala
Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller
Followed by: (2) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi
Followed by: (10) Emma Navarro vs Petra Kvitova
Followed by: (4) Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez
No.2 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Followed by: (7) Lorenze Musetti vs (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili
Followed by: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Polina Kudermetova
Followed by: (10) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Alex Bolt
No.3 Court
Strting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Johannus Monday
Followed by: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Mayar Sherif
Followed by: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Followed by: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Elina Avanesyan
The full schedule can be found on the official website of Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Fans from the USA, Canada, the UK and India can tune into the following channels and websites to catch the action on Day 2:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV listings on the official website.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
While the proceedings on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 pm local time (BST), the first march on No. 1 Court will commence from 1:00 pm onwards. Matches on all the outside courts, meanwhile, will kick off at 11:00 am. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis