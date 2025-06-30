Day 2 of Wimbledon promises to be action-packed with various top players beginning their grasscourt Major campaign, including Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Ad

Besides the top seeds, the other big names on the bill on Tuesday (July 1) will be the defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikiva, 10th-seeded Emma Navarro, five-time Major winner Iga Swiatek and the Russian teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva. Two-time titlist Petra Kvitova is also on the line-up but has a tough customer in the form of Navarro awaiting her.

The American male tennis contingent, meanwhile, will be carried by new top 10 entrant Ben Shelton and last year's quarterfinalist Tommy Paul. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of 2025 Wimbledon:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 2 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (17) Barbora Krejcikova vs Alexandra Eala

Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: (2) Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska

No.1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Luca Nardi

Followed by: (10) Emma Navarro vs Petra Kvitova

Followed by: (4) Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

No.2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Ad

Followed by: (7) Lorenze Musetti vs (Q) Nikoloz Basilashvili

Followed by: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Polina Kudermetova

Followed by: (10) Ben Shelton vs (Q) Alex Bolt

No.3 Court

Strting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (13) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Johannus Monday

Followed by: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Mayar Sherif

Followed by: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Followed by: (11) Elena Rybakina vs Elina Avanesyan

The full schedule can be found on the official website of Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Fans from the USA, Canada, the UK and India can tune into the following channels and websites to catch the action on Day 2:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV listings on the official website.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

While the proceedings on Centre Court will get underway at 1:30 pm local time (BST), the first march on No. 1 Court will commence from 1:00 pm onwards. Matches on all the outside courts, meanwhile, will kick off at 11:00 am. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (Court 1) Start Time (Other Courts) USA, Canada July 1, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET July 1, 2025, 8:00 A.M. ET July 1, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET Europe July 1, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST July 1, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST July 1, 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST India July 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST July 1, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST July 1, 2025, 3:00 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis