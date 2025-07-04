Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 6: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 6 (Saturday, July 5) of Wimbledon 2025 will mark the conclusion of the third round. Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title will continue against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face Pedro Martinez.
Iga Swiatek will renew her rivalry against Danielle Collins. The latter won their most recent meeting at the Italian Open a couple of months ago. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will face Emma Navarro for a spot in the fourth round.
Marton Fucsovics has made the most of his second shot, advancing to the third round as a lucky loser after falling in the qualifying rounds. He will next take on Ben Shelton, who's gunning to make the fourth round here for the second year in a row.
Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Grigor Dimitrov, and Alex de Minaur are some of the other notable names in the fray on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of Wimbledon 2025:
Schedule for Day 6 of Wimbledon 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez
Followed by: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins
Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (6) Novak Djokovic
No.1 Court
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste
Followed by: (17) Barbora Krejcikova vs (10) Emma Navarro
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (10) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Marton Fucsovics
No.2 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Clara Tauson vs (11) Elena Rybakina
Followed by: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) August Holmgren
No.3 Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (16) Daria Kasatkina vs (19) Liudmila Samsonova
Followed by: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner
The full schedule can be found here.
Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the tournament:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
Canada - TSN, RDS
UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while proceedings on No. 1 Court will start at 1:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:
