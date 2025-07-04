Wimbledon 2025 Schedule Day 6: Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 6 (Saturday, July 5) of Wimbledon 2025 will mark the conclusion of the third round. Novak Djokovic's quest for a 25th Major title will continue against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic, while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face Pedro Martinez.

Iga Swiatek will renew her rivalry against Danielle Collins. The latter won their most recent meeting at the Italian Open a couple of months ago. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova will face Emma Navarro for a spot in the fourth round.

Marton Fucsovics has made the most of his second shot, advancing to the third round as a lucky loser after falling in the qualifying rounds. He will next take on Ben Shelton, who's gunning to make the fourth round here for the second year in a row.

Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Grigor Dimitrov, and Alex de Minaur are some of the other notable names in the fray on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of Wimbledon 2025:

Schedule for Day 6 of Wimbledon 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez

Followed by: (8) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (6) Novak Djokovic

No.1 Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (7) Mirra Andreeva vs Hailey Baptiste

Followed by: (17) Barbora Krejcikova vs (10) Emma Navarro

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (10) Ben Shelton vs (LL) Marton Fucsovics

No.2 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (23) Clara Tauson vs (11) Elena Rybakina

Followed by: (11) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) August Holmgren

No.3 Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (16) Daria Kasatkina vs (19) Liudmila Samsonova

Followed by: (19) Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner

The full schedule can be found here.

Wimbledon 2025: Where to Watch

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players in action at the tournament:

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

Canada - TSN, RDS

UK - BBC, TNT Sports, discovery+

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Wimbledon 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST), while proceedings on No. 1 Court will start at 1:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, Europe, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Centre Court) Start Time (No. 1 Court) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada July 5, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET July 5, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET July 5, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET Europe July 5, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CEST July 5, 2025, 2:00 p.m. CEST July 5, 2025, 12:00 p.m. CEST India July 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. IST July 5, 2025, 5:30 p.m. IST July 5, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

