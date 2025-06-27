Wimbledon 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top stars of the WTA Tour have arrived in London for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, set to take place from June 30 to July 13. As the third Grand Slam of the season gets underway, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the draw as the top seed. She’ll be aiming to capture her maiden title here and add a fourth Major to her collection.

Second seed Coco Gauff will also be in the spotlight. The American arrives in London fresh off a brilliant comeback at the French Open, where she won the title. Alongside them, the likes of Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini, among others, are all strong contenders eyeing the trophy.

With the tournament just three days away, players are making their final preparations to ensure they hit peak form. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Wimbledon Championships:

What is Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held annually on both the ATP and WTA Tours. It is the third Major of the season and the only one played on grass courts. As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, it dates back to 1877 for men and 1884 for women.

Martina Navratilova holds the record for the most Ladies’ Singles titles at Wimbledon, with nine trophies to her name. She’s followed by Serena Williams and Steffi Graf with seven each, and Venus Williams with five. This year, Barbora Krejcikova returns as the defending champion.

Venue

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. It has always been held at this historic venue, with Centre Court traditionally hosting the finals of all singles and doubles matches.

Draws and players

Barbora Krejcikova pictured with Wimbledon 2024 trophy | Image Source: Getty

All seeded players have received a first-round bye at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. In the first quarter, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and sixth seed Madison Keys lead the field. Other notable names in this section include Emma Raducanu, ninth seed Paula Badosa, 14th seed Elina Svitolina, 22nd seed Donna Vekic, 24th seed Elise Mertens, 29th seed Leylah Fernandez, 32nd seed McCartney Kessler and others.

The second quarter is headlined by fourth seed Jasmine Paolini and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen. This section also features 13th seed Amanda Anisimova, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, two-time tournament runner-up Ons Jabeur, and 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

In the third quarter, third seed Jessica Pegula and seventh seed Mirra Andreeva are the top names. Other big names like 10th seed Emma Navarro, 15th seed Karolina Muchova, defending champion and 17th seed Barbora Krejcikova, and Petra Kvitova are also in this part of the draw.

The last quarter is led by second seed Coco Gauff and five-time Major champion Iga Swiatek, who is the eighth seed. Former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, 16th seed Daria Kasatkina, 26th seed Marta Kostyuk, 28th seed Sofia Kenin, and Danielle Collins are some of the other players to watch here.

Schedule

The main draw kicks off on Monday, June 30, with the first round stretching over two days. The second and third rounds will each take two days. Fourth-round matchups happen on Sunday, July 6, and Monday, July 7.

Quarterfinals follow over two days, then the semifinals are on Thursday, July 10, and Friday, July 11. The Ladies' singles final is set for Saturday, July 12, with the Gentlemen's singles final wrapping things up on Sunday, July 13.

Prize money and ranking points

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships will boast a record-breaking total prize money pool of $73,565,919, with the singles champion earning $4,069,500 and 2,000 ranking points.

Here's the full prize money and ranking points breakdown:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Prize Money (Singles) Champion 2000 $4,069,500 Runner-up 1300 $2,061,880 Semifinalist 780 $1,051,288 Quarterfinalist 430 $542,600 Round of 16 240 $325,560 Round of 32 130 $206,188 Round of 64 70 $134,294 Round of 128 10 $89,529

