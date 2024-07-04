"Wimbledon is Andy Murray and Andy Murray is Wimbledon" - Emma Raducanu on "10 seconds" approval of legendary compatriot's mixed doubles offer

Emma Raducanu has stated that it took her only 10 seconds to say yes to Andy Murray's offer to her to play mixed doubles at the ongoing 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Former ATP World No. 1 Murray recently confirmed this would be his final Wimbledon outing as a player. While he, unfortunately, had to withdraw from singles, he is set to play men's doubles with brother Jamie, and now, mixed doubles with Raducanu.

Murray's singles withdrawal stemmed from a back surgery he had to undergo in the buildup to the grasscourt Major. The surgery successfully removed a cyst in the three-time Grand Slam winner's back, but complicated matters in terms of the Brit's singles aspirations at his Wimbledon swansong. However, he did confirm that he would appear in men's doubles alongside brother Jamie.

Recently, it came to light that the two-time Wimbledon winner will also feature in mixed doubles with 2021 US Open women's singles champion Raducanu. The latter, who has reached the third round in her ladies singles campaign at Wimbledon, was asked about the time it took her to accept Murray's offer to play with him in the mixed doubles category.

Raducanu responded that her mind was made up in 10 seconds, going on to say that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that she simply could not pass up.

"I got asked, and literally it was like 10 seconds, I was like yeah. For me it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Some things are bigger than just tennis. Some things are a once in a lifetime memory that you’re gonna have for the rest of your life. To play at Wimbledon with Andy Murray.. those things don’t come by. At the end of my life, at the end of my career, when I’m like 70 years old, I know I’m gonna have that memory of playing at Wimbledon with Andy Murray on our home Slam," Raducanu said.

The former WTA World No. 10 was also quizzed about her hope for Murray across his men's doubles and mixed doubles campaigns at SW19. Raducanu said that she wishes the best for her legendary compatriot, before adding that the Wimbledon Championships have become synonymous with Andy Murray due to his achievements at the prestigious grasscourt Major.

"I want obviously to do well with him. I’m not playing to lose. I really don’t wanna let him down. That’s the one thing I don’t wanna do. I’m gonna be on my best form. We’re trying hard. I’ll probably be more nervous for that than the singles (smiling). I just wish him the best. Wimbledon is Andy Murray and Andy Murray is Wimbledon. I just want to see him do well," Raducanu added.

"I want to see Andy Murray going for as long as possible" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Murray is widely expected to hang up his racquet soon. Earlier this year, the former ATP World No. 1 claimed that he doesn't see himself playing beyond the ongoing season's summer swing. However, he has yet to announce his retirement formally.

Recently, during a conversation with Sky Sports Tennis, Raducanu expressed her desire to see Murray continue playing "for as long as possible" because of his love and passion for tennis.

"He loves tennis. He loves the sport and the challenges that come with it and he doesn't care about what anyone might think or say about it, he just loves doing what he does. And, I think for him to, like, finally let go of tennis, I just don't see it happening. I'd be happy if he played for a very long time to tell me that, physically, it's obviously such a demanding sport situation for me and especially with his surgery. So I mean, I want to see him going for as long as possible," Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis.

Murray is slated to start his men's doubles campaign with brother Jamie against the pair of John Peers and Rinky Hijikata on Thursday, July 4. His mixed doubles campaign with Raducanu is set to begin against Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai on Friday, July 5.

Raducanu's third-round singles matchup against Maria Sakkari is scheduled for the same day.

