"Wimbledon should be ashamed" - Fans infuriated as Ben Shelton's match controversially suspended with win only one game away

Ben Shelton's second-round clash against Rinky Hijikata at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was bizarrely suspended with the American needing to win just one game to seal his progress to the third round. The suspension stemmed from the chair umpire considering the natural light at the time lacking for play to continue. The decision irked Shelton, and it left many tennis fans fuming as well.

With the match suspended at 6-2, 7-5, 5-4 in Shelton's favor, the American furiously charged towards the chair umpire to voice his protest at the decision. Here, a tournament official stepped in and calmed the ATP No. 10 down. However, Shelton's complaints went on even as he made his way out from the court. The crowd's boos rang loud as well, reflecting their displeasure at the decision.

Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) empathized with Ben Shelton as they held the Wimbledon Championships accountable for the decision to suspend the match.

"Wimbledon should be ashamed," a fan wrote.

"Shameful, as a tennis fan that is horrible. wimbledon needs to realise it’s 2025," commented another.

"Wimbledon organizers have got to be kidding me!! 😲," another fan chimed in.

"And people tried to tell me I was the crazy one for saying they need to fix these night time rules/curfews," wrote one.

"Unbelievable. Maybe 2 minutes later, it was finished... A true joke," added another.

"Making them warm up for a singular game tomorrow is insane 😂," weighed in yet another fan.

The two-time Major semifinalist later took to social media to take a veiled dig at The Championships, with his soccer star girlfriend vociferously backing him.

"They ain't wanna see anything else from me tonight but..." - Ben Shelton's reaction after second-round match at Wimbledon 2025 controversially suspended

Ben Shelton leaves the court after his second-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships was suspended (Source: Getty)

Taking to his Instagram, Ben Shelton made it clear via a written caption to a post that he didn't take the suspension of his second-round match at SW19 well. The 22-year-old, taking a swipe at the Wimbledon Championships, wrote:

"They ain’t wanna see anything else from me tonight but I’ll see yall tomorrow 🌘"

Shelton's girlfriend, the American women's soccer star Trinity Rodman, showed her support for the ATP star in the comments, writing:

"Yuppppppp🔥🔥🔥😤😤😤"

Given the way the match has gone so far, it wouldn't be unfair to say that if things continue in the same vein when play resumes, Shelton will very likely oust Hijikata from the grass Major and secure his own progress to the third round.

