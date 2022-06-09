"Wimbledon have found a way to entice players who have considered skipping the tournament, what a response" - Tennis fans react to record prize money pool for 2022 Wimbledon

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships will see a record total prize money pool being distributed among players. The iconic grass-court Grand Slam announced a total pool of over £40.3 million (approximately $53.1 million), spread out among the singles and doubles tournaments.

The prize money has crossed £40 million for the very first time in Wimbledon history, and has increased by more than 11% from the 2021 edition. In light of the recent controversy after the ATP and WTA stripped ranking points for the event, tennis fans believe the significantly increased prize money will attract previously disinterested players to participate.

Fans took to social media to share their opinions on the 2022 prize money and many welcomed the move by the organizers.

"As the ATP and WTA decided that the tournament will be played without points, Wimbledon have found a way to entice players who have considered skipping the tournament. What a response," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious Biola Solace-Chukwu @Beeorlicious



The Singles winners go home with £2 million.



First round losers will earn £50,000.



Enticing. Anyone still wanna skip? Wimbledon have announced an increase in prize money for this year's tournament. It's a record total of £40.3 million; an 11.1% increase from last year.The Singles winners go home with £2 million.First round losers will earn £50,000.Enticing. Anyone still wanna skip? Wimbledon have announced an increase in prize money for this year's tournament. It's a record total of £40.3 million; an 11.1% increase from last year.The Singles winners go home with £2 million.First round losers will earn £50,000.Enticing. Anyone still wanna skip? 👀 https://t.co/U1HuypFc30 As the ATP and WTA decided that the tournament will be played without points, Wimbledon have found a way to entice players who have considered skipping the tournament. What a response. twitter.com/Beeorlicious/s… As the ATP and WTA decided that the tournament will be played without points, Wimbledon have found a way to entice players who have considered skipping the tournament. What a response. twitter.com/Beeorlicious/s…

"All these players that complained about Wimbledon are on their way rn now that prize money is up," said another fan.

🏁 @LucyyKT All these players that complained about Wimbledon are on their way rn now that prize money is up All these players that complained about Wimbledon are on their way rn now that prize money is up 💀

As per the new model, the singles champions will take home £2 million, up by 17.6% from last year. Playing in the first round (singles) itself guarantees players £50,000.

Anyaba charles @shopetie_101 Wimbledon increasing the prize money this year is crazy . Just playing first round , you are guaranteed 50k pounds sterling . The qualifiers will be tough . Wimbledon increasing the prize money this year is crazy . Just playing first round , you are guaranteed 50k pounds sterling . The qualifiers will be tough .

Another fan observed that hefty prize money even for players exiting in the earlier rounds is a welcome move for lower-ranked players.

"The reason why GCs are loved by players is first and foremost the money. Not the dots. Winning an R1 match, you can often win between 70-90k € . It's a good move for players outside the top 50. WIMBLEDON has always had the best prize money. Then US Open and after the AO (translated)," said a tweet.

Dr Manhattan @martha10x @MadameTennis La raison pour laquelle les GC sont aimés par les joueurs c’est d’abord l’argent. Pas les points. Gagner un match R1, tu peux gagner souvent entre 70-90k€. C’est beau coup pour des joueurs hors top 50. WIMBLEDON a toujours eu le meilleur prize money. EnsuiteUS Openet après l’OA @MadameTennis La raison pour laquelle les GC sont aimés par les joueurs c’est d’abord l’argent. Pas les points. Gagner un match R1, tu peux gagner souvent entre 70-90k€. C’est beau coup pour des joueurs hors top 50. WIMBLEDON a toujours eu le meilleur prize money. EnsuiteUS Openet après l’OA

Mike Dickson @Mike_Dickson_DM Prize money at Wimbledon is going to be an 11.1% increase on 2021. Another reason why, points or no points on offer, you will not be seeing many, or any, stayaways. Prize money at Wimbledon is going to be an 11.1% increase on 2021. Another reason why, points or no points on offer, you will not be seeing many, or any, stayaways.

Danny @Emmagoatcanu Why no one will skip Wimbledon, points or no points, exhibit 1



First round prize money is higher than winning some 250s



First round qualifying prize money is higher than winning a challenger



The slams have all the money in tennis and can open the taps to get ahead Why no one will skip Wimbledon, points or no points, exhibit 1First round prize money is higher than winning some 250sFirst round qualifying prize money is higher than winning a challengerThe slams have all the money in tennis and can open the taps to get ahead https://t.co/xgrToY2e1o

Jon Kennaugh @jonkennaugh @TennisPodcast Incredible increases in recent years. Worth remembering that for winning in 2002 Hewitt got £525,000; for winning in 1992 Agassi got £265,000; and for winning ion 1982 Navratilova got £37,500. @TennisPodcast Incredible increases in recent years. Worth remembering that for winning in 2002 Hewitt got £525,000; for winning in 1992 Agassi got £265,000; and for winning ion 1982 Navratilova got £37,500.

There were also some concerns around the prize money for the mixed doubles event, the total pool for which stands at just £432,000.

As per another point of view, the increased prize money still does not negate the fact that the All England Club has banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating.

"Very unlikely, the twin decision by Wimbledon to exclude Russian players (participating as private professionals) and by ATP to exclude points harms so much the Wimbledon Tournament and its image worldwide. I fear that the increase in prize money does not solve the problem," said a tweet from one account.

Giuseppe T. Mazzone @CreativeDiplo @tumcarayol Very unlikely, the twin decision by Wimbledon to exclude Russian players (participating as private professionals) and by ATP to exclude points harms so much the Wimbledon Tournament and its image worldwide. I fear that the increase in prize money does not solve the problem. @tumcarayol Very unlikely, the twin decision by Wimbledon to exclude Russian players (participating as private professionals) and by ATP to exclude points harms so much the Wimbledon Tournament and its image worldwide. I fear that the increase in prize money does not solve the problem. 👎

Some of the big names who will miss the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

2021 Australian Open: Day 10

The ban on Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 means that there are several notable absentees this year. Among the Russians in the men's top-100, World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev and last year's quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov will all miss the grasscourt Major.

Former Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka, French Open semifinalists Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka are some of the names who will miss the tournament on the women's side.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev will miss the event after undergoing surgery on his ankle due to the injury he suffered at the French Open. In the women's side, 2022 French Open quarterfinalist Leylah Fernandez will also miss the tournament due to injury.

Eurosport @eurosport Roger Federer

Serena & Venus Williams

Naomi Osaka



The entry list for this year's edition of Wimbledon has been announced... Roger FedererSerena & Venus WilliamsNaomi OsakaThe entry list for this year's edition of Wimbledon has been announced... 🇨🇭 Roger Federer ❌🇺🇸 Serena & Venus Williams ❌🇯🇵 Naomi Osaka ✅The entry list for this year's edition of Wimbledon has been announced...

Eight-time champion Roger Federer is set to miss the event for the first time in his career, while seven-time winner Serena Williams will also not feature at the grasscourt Major this year. Both players are still recovering from long-standing injuries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far