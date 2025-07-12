Wimbledon Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Amanda Anisimova earn?

Iga Swiatek silenced all doubts about her grasscourt game by winning the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, her first title at SW19. In her debut final at the All England Club, the World No. 1 edged past Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday, July 12, to collect the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Anisimova's triumph in London earned her a hefty $4,069,500 from the tournament's record $7,22,87,145 prize pool, along with 2000 ranking points, while Swiatek took home $2,061,880 and 1300 ranking points. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic received $1,051,288 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Seventh seed Mirra Andreeva, 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova, Laura Siegemund, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova all exited in the quarterfinals. Each of them earned $542,600 for their efforts.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the fourth round, including 10th seed Emma Navarro, 18th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 23rd seed Clara Tauson, 24th seed Elise Mertens, 30th seed Linda Noskova, Solana Sierra, and Sonay Kartal, took home $325,560 each.

Sixth seed Madison Keys, 11th seed Elena Rybakina, 14th seed Elina Svitolina, 16th seed Daria Kasatkina, 17th seed Barbora Krejcikova, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Danielle Collins, Cristina Bucsa, Kamilla Rakhimova, Dalma Galfi, Diane Parry, Hailey Baptiste, Zeynep Sonmez, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, and Dayana Yastremska, each earned $206,188 for a third-round finish.

Those knocked out in the second round, including fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, 12th seed Diana Shnaider, 22nd seed Donna Vekic, 28th seed Sofia Kenin, 29th seed Leylah Fernandez, 31st seed Ashlyn Krueger, Caroline Dolehide, Katie Volynets, and others, received $134,294 each.

Players who were sent home packing in the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, such as second seed Coco Gauff, third seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Zheng Qinwen, ninth seed Paula Badosa, 15th seed Karolina Muchova, Alycia Parks, Peyton Stearns, Taylor Townsend, Bernarda Pera, Victoria Azarenka, and others, each bagged $89,529.

Jelena Ostapenko & Hsieh Su-wei set to take on Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens in Wimbledon 2025 women's doubles final

Jelena Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

While her hopes of winning the ladies' singles title are over, Jelena Ostapenko still has a shot at leaving Wimbledon with a trophy. She has reached the women’s doubles final alongside partner Hsieh Su-wei, where they’ll face the team of Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. The winners will take home $922,420 , while the runners-up will receive $467,993.

The pairs of top seeds and defending champions Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend and unseeded Olivia Gadecki/Desirae Krawczyk each earned $236,031 after bowing out in the semifinals of the grasscourt Major.

The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals, including second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe, 10th seeds Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani, 16th seeds Caroline Dolehide/Sofia Kenin, and unseeded Anna Kalinskaya/Sorana Cirstea, each earned $118,694.

