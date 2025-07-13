Wimbledon Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Jannik Sinner and runner-up Carlos Alcaraz earn?

Jannik Sinner capped off his impressive run at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships with a strong 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday, July 13. The win marks his first title at SW19 and the fourth Grand Slam trophy of his career.

Sinner's triumph in London earned him a hefty $4,069,500 from the tournament's record $7,22,87,145 prize pool, along with 2000 ranking points, while Alcaraz took home $2,061,880 and 1300 ranking points. Seven-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic and fifth seed Taylor Fritz received $1,051,288 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

10th seed Ben Shelton, 17th seed Karen Khachanov, 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli, and unseeded Cameron Norrie all exited in the quarterfinals. Each of them earned $542,600 for their efforts.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the fourth round, including 11th seed Alex de Minaur, 14th seed Andrey Rublev, 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov, Lorenzo Sonego, Marin Cilic, Jordan Thompson, Nicolas Jarry, and Kamil Majchrzak, took home $325,560 each.

15th seed Jakub Mensik, 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 29th seed Brandon Nakashima, Pedro Martinez, Sebastian Ofner, Marton Fucsovics, Jaume Munar, August Holmgren, Miomir Kecmanovic, Luciano Darderi, Nuno Borges, Arthur Rinderknech, Joao Fonseca, Mattia Brllucci, Adrian Mannarino, and Jan-Lennard Struff each earned $206,188 for a third-round finish.

Those knocked out in the second round, including fourth seed Jack Draper, 12th seed Frances Tiafoe, 13th seed Tommy Paul, 21st seed Tomas Machac, 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka, 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, Learner Tien, Reilly Opelka, and others, received $134,294 each.

Players who were sent home packing in the opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, such as third seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti, eighth seed Holger Rune, ninth seed Daniil Medvedev, 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo, 18th seed Ugo Humbert, 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, 24th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 28th seed Alexander Bublik, 30th seed Alex Michelsen, and others, each bagged $89,529.

Julian Cash & Lloyd Glasspool win Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles title

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool pictured with the Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles trophy | Image Source: Getty

Fifth seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool delivered for their home crowd by winning the 2025 Wimbledon Championships men’s doubles title. They defeated Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6(3) in the final on Saturday, July 12. With the victory, the British duo took home $922,420, while the runners-up earned $467,993.

The pairs of top seeds Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo and fourth seeds Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos each earned $236,031 after bowing out in the semifinals of the grasscourt Major.

The teams that were knocked out in the quarterfinals, including second seeds Henry Patten/Harri Heliovaara, sixth seeds Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, 10th seeds Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin, and unseeded Rafael Matos/Marcelo Melo, each earned $118,694.

