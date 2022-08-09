"Win or lose, she's still Serena bloody Williams and she can still play like this" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams turning back the clock with incredible 19-shot rally in Canadian Open 1R win

Serena Williams roared back into the WTA Tour with her first singles victory in over a year, defeating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the 2022 Canadian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked much better against the Spaniard than she did against Harmony Tan in her Wimbledon loss back in June, defeating the World No. 57 in a little over two hours, 6-3, 6-4.

Although the match contained several moments of brilliance from the American, the best of the lot was a 19-shot rally in the second set that showed the world just why she is still a force to be reckoned with. Parrizas-Diaz appeared to have won the point several times, only for Williams to pull something out of the drawer on every single occasion and manage to put the ball back in play.

Running from one end of the court to another with the agility of someone half her age, the 41-year-old finally sealed the point with a running crosscourt forehand that flew past the hapless Spaniard. As the crowd rose to their feet to applaud the moment of magic from the former World No. 1, Williams raised her fist to soak in all the glory, making for an incredible scene in Toronto.

Tennis fans on social media were glad to see Williams playing much better than her stint at SW19, praising her grit and ability in the point. One user on Twitter remarked that this rally would help remind others what Serena Williams is capable of even at this age.

"I mean seriously. Win or lose, she's still Serena Bloody Williams, and she can still play like this."

Another fan declared that tennis needed the 23-time Grand Slam champion to play for at least a couple of more years at the top level.

"That IS the Serena of old! We need her back for at least a couple of more years."

Serena Williams takes on either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in 2R of Canadian Open in Toronto

Serena Williams could likely face off against Belinda Bencic in the second round in Toronto

Following her victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Serena Williams will square off against either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open. The duo will take on each other later on Monday to decide who has to lock horns with Williams up next.

The 23-time Grand Slam has a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head against Bencic, while she is yet to play against Martincova on the WTA Tour. A victory in her next match would most likely pit the American against eighth seed Garbine Muguruza in the third round, while top seed Iga Swiatek is expected to be her quarterfinal opponent.

