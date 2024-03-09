“Winner’s going to be one of those three guys” – Roger Federer backs one of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner to win Indian Wells 2024

Roger Federer has backed Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz to be the frontrunners for the title at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Federer recently visited the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, to announce Chase Center as the venue for the 2025 Laver Cup. During the visit, he interacted with NBC and answered a few questions.

Since Federer was in California, an NBC journalist asked him to pick a guy who he thought could take the Indian Wells trophy home. The Swiss regretted Rafael Nadal's withdrawal to begin with, before naming Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz as his favorites.

"Unfortunately, Rafa pulled out but I think Novak's the big favorite. Sinner hasn't lost I believe since the Australian Open. Alcaraz, I think he’s back playing as well and he’s the defending champion I believe so I think the winner's going to be one of those three guys," Federer said.

The trio are the top three seeds in the men's category at the Masters 1000 event. Sinner and Alcaraz have already made a winning start to their respective campaigns.

The former ousted Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-0 whereas the Spaniard battled past Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1 in the first round. The Serb, meanwhile, will take the court against Aleksandar Vukic on Saturday, March 9.

The Indian Wells event holds a special place in Federer's career as he won the tournament five times — a joint record. During his interaction with NBC, he further revealed that his children always enjoyed their visits to the desert city.

"It's a wonderful event. The kids were already saying, 'Oh it's Indian Wells, we miss being there'. We used to always love going there as a family," he said.

Novak Djokovic will overtake Roger Federer in the all-time Indian Wells winners' tally if he wins this season

Novak Djokovic is a five-time winner in Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer currently sit atop the all-time Indian Wells Masters winners tally with a record five trophies each. Hence, if the Serb triumphs this season, he will become the only person to win the event six times.

The Serb won his first title at Tennis Paradise in the year 2008 by overcoming Mardy Fish in the final. He then lifted the trophy four more times in 2011, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Djokovic bested Rafael Nadal for his second title and trounced Federer in 2014 and 2015 in the decider. In 2016, Milos Raonic became the fourth man to lose to the Serb in a final at the Indian Wells.

On the other hand, Federer's first glory at the event came in 2004 when he defeated Tim Henman in the summit clash. He further won silverware in the city in 2005, 2006, 2012, and 2017.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins