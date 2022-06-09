"Winning 14 Grand Slams in the same place, we are not going to see again in history" - Nicolas Almagro on Rafael Nadal's French Open accomplishments

Former World No. 9 Nicolas Almagro lauded fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal's incredible French Open achievements, saying that people will never again witness a player raise 14 trophies in one Grand Slam.

In an exclusive interview with Marketing Registrado as quoted by TyC Sports, the 36-year-old Almagro, who retired three years ago, said that Nadal belongs to a group of "chosen ones" capable of achieving the rare feat.

"Winning 14 Grand Slams in the same place, we are not going to see again in history. What he has achieved is only within the reach of the chosen ones and Rafa is one of them," said Almagro.

Almagro and Nadal locked horns 16 times on the tour, with the former managing to snatch a single win over the 22-time Major champion on his favorite surface, clay, in Barcelona in 2014. Nadal won the rest of the meetings, four of which came in the French Open, in straight sets.

Interestingly, Almagro foresaw Nadal's dominance in Paris when they first faced off in the tournament in 2008.

"He is going to win Roland Garros 40 years in a row. He is going to be 65 years old and he is going to keep winning," Almagro remarked during their match in 2008.

Nadal took home his fourth straight Roland Garros trophy that year, and he has won 10 more since.

Almagro also excelled on the red dirt, winning all 13 titles in his 16-year career on the surface. But he simply could never find an answer against the undisputed King of Clay.

"He dwarfs you because on that track, he brings out the best of himself and always plays at a very high level. When you think you're going to have the slightest chance, he grows up and makes everything much more difficult for you. We can only take our hats off to one person like Rafa," said Almagro.

"If I’ve done it, I suppose another person could do it" - Rafael Nadal on his record 14 titles in the French Open

Rafael Nadal reigns supreme for the 14th time at the French Open

Rafael Nadal cemented his legacy at the French Open and in tennis when he hoisted a record-extending 14th trophy in Paris and 22nd Grand Slam title overall last Sunday.

While compatriot Nicolas Almagro believes that this feat will not be eclipsed, the Spaniard, in an interview on the ATP Tour website, had a different take on the subject.

"It may seem like it, but it’s not impossible. Is it very difficult? Yes. I’m realistic about how difficult that is, of the circumstances that have to occur for it to happen. If I’ve done it, I suppose another person could do it. It will be difficult, that is obvious," said Nadal.

The 36-year-old was troubled by a chronic foot injury throughout the tournament and had to be administered pain-killing injections to numb his foot and be able to play.

He has since returned to Spain to undergo radiofrequency treatment on his foot. According to Nadal's doctor, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, the 14-time French Open champion is recovering well and will be back on court in four days as they evaluate his progress. The World No. 4's Wimbledon participation is still up in the air.

Earlier, the Mallorcan graced the graduation ceremony at his academy and delivered a powerful speech to the students.

