"Winning the Olympics was actually more special than winning Wimbledon" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray has revealed that winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London was more special than winning the Wimbledon title. The 34-year-old also discussed the impact Ivan Lendl had on him during the previous two spells in which the pair worked together.

At the 2012 Olympics, Murray defeated Roger Federer in straight sets in the gold medal match of the men's singles tennis event. Four years later, the Brit became the only man to secure two Olympic singles gold medals by beating Juan Martin Del Potro in the final at the Rio Games.

Murray downed Novak Djokovic to win the first of his two Wimbledon titles in 2013. He ended a 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion at the All England Club.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Moselle Open, the three-time Grand Slam champion compared the experience of his first Olympic triumph to his maiden Wimbledon victory and how they differed from one another.

"I think the [2012] Olympics was actually more special," Murray said. " It was the first sort of big competition I won. It was a very unique experience and atmosphere playing at Wimbledon in front of like an all-British crowd, it was not the usual crowd that's at Wimbledon. They were allowed flags into the stadium and everything and it was just better, I think, and it was great."

"And I really enjoyed it as well, where as like when I won Wimbledon the first time, I just felt extremely relieved after the match and really didn't enjoy it as much as I wish I had done," the Brit continued. "Where as the Olympics, I did, I loved it and had, yeah, a great, great time. Great experience."

The former World No. 1 then explained the most significant way Lendl helped him when part of his coaching team between 2011-2014 and 2016-2017. He spoke about the humanizing aspect of Lendl's character and grit and how he could relate with his coach on many occasions, Murray recently announced he would be joining forces with the eight-time Grand Slam winner for a third time.

"One of the things that helped me a lot was that someone like him, he was considered to be mentally very strong, he didn't show many emotions on the court, but then just talking to him about how he used to feel before Grand Slam finals and stuff, you know he used to get extremely nervous, he said he used to sometimes vomit before he went on the court," the Brit added. "But then people would see him on the court and think he looks like he's quite relaxed."

"But it's just good to know that that's what kind of everyone feels and even people like that who have achieved great things in the sport would still feel those nerves before big matches," the 34-year-old added. "And yeah, he was a winner and that's what you want to be surrounded by. Yes, you want to be surrounded by good people as well, but ultimately in sport, you're trying to win as well and he did that. So, he understood what it took, I think, to achieve great, great results."

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, Musetti and Medvedev are the younger players I like to watch: Andy Murray

Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray after their match at the 2019 Brisbane International

Andy Murray also divulged the four younger fellow ATP players he most enjoys watching: Stefanos Tsitsipas; Carlos Alcaraz; Lorenzo Musetti; and Daniil Medvedev.

"The players that I like to watch - I like watching Tsitsipas, I think he has a great game," Murray said. "I like watching Alcaraz as well. He's obviously a little bit younger, but I think he's going to be great for tennis, I think he's a top player. It depends, I like a lot of them. Musetti, on clay, I've really enjoyed watching his game as well."

"I know he's not young, but I do really like watching Medvedev play as well, I think he's got a very different game style to a lot of players," he added. "He looks very unorthodox and I like people that are not - he's not like a textbook tennis player."

The 34-year-old lost his lone previous meetings with both Tsitsipas and Medvedev. The World No. 88 holds a 1-1 record against Alcaraz and is yet to face Musetti.

