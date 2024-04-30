'Wiser' Nick Kyrgios picks current version over 20-year-old self, opens up about new generation's lack of consistency & more

Nick Kyrgios recently had an interaction with fans on social media, where the Australian responded to questions regarding his career and tennis. During this session, he spoke about several topics, even acknowledging that he is much wiser now than when he was twenty.

The former Wimbledon finalist is quite active on social media. Known as one of the most notorious players on the tennis circuit, Kyrgios never shies away from expressing his thoughts.

The 29-year-old recently had a question-answer session on Instagram. He was asked several interesting questions, to which he replied in his style.

One of the users asked him who would win a match on grass between 20-year-old Kyrgios and the current 29-year-old. Kyrgios had a very sharp reply to the question. He responded by saying:

"29 year old Kygs(Kyrgios) is wiser."

Screenshot of Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios has a 65% winning rate on grass courts in his career to date. He has been victorious in 36 matches on grass courts while losing in 19. In the 2022 season, he was able to reach the finals of Wimbledon.

In another question, the Australian was asked what it takes to make it to the top, and what one has to do to achieve success. While responding, Kyrgios pointed out the differences in mindset between players from this generation and those from the previous generation.

"CONSISTENCY- this generation want 'success' or 'money' over night and they end up just giving up because it doesn't happen right away.

Screenshot of Nick Kyrgios' Insta story

Interestingly, he put out a picture of him shaking hands with Rafael Nadal while answering this question.

“It was amazing. The fact that it's only been a year" - Nick Kyrgios reflects on his Wimbledon 2022 final loss to Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2022 champion Novak Djokovic(L) and runner-up Nick Kyrgios(R)

Despite losing the 2022 Wimbledon final, Nick Kyrgios had positive things to say about his match against Novak Djokovic.

In a match that lasted four sets, Djokovic got the better of the Australian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). This was the Serb's seventh Wimbledon title. On the other hand, Kyrgios was playing in the first Grand Slam final of his career.

Despite his loss, Kygrios had positive things to say about the match and his opponent Novak Djokovic. He explained how his life has changed since that match and also spoke about how highly appreciated the Wimbledon Championship is. He said (via the ATP Tour):

“It was amazing. The fact that it's only been a year. It's been crazy. Everything off the court and all the attention obviously… It is a tournament where I think every tennis player wants to do well.

“I was one short but I'm not sad about saying I lost to the greatest player of all time and gave him a real match. It’s going to be good walking there for the first time and there's going be a lot of media attention around it as well. So let’s see how it goes.”

Since having a successful 2022, Kyrgios has been battling injuries and last played a competitive match in June 2023.

