Roger Federer is arguably the greatest men's singles player of all time, and also one of the greatest athletes ever. With eight Wimbledon Championships and 20 Slams overall, combined with seemingly universal fan support, Federer has transcended the sport with his achievements, style of play and marketability.

But tennis fans were dealt a huge blow when Roger Federer announced that he wouldn't be returning to the court this year. The Swiss had a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee during the lockdown break, which extended his rehab period.

That said, those who know Roger Federer would be well-aware that it is foolish to count out the legend just yet. And that idea was reinforced by the man himself in a recent interview with Miami Living Magazine at a Zurich studio.

Federer was promoting his new line of shoes, the Roger Centre Court Zero Series, and he answered questions about the expectations from his return and the importance of Wimbledon in his career.

The Swiss, who will be 39 years old in a few days, faces a tall order in his race against time to get fit for the 2021 season. But Federer is up for the challenge so far as he said:

"I've had two operations on my knee, it's been quite the year to be honest. I've been in rehab every day and on crutches. I'm working very hard to recover and I'm doing a 20-week fitness block later in the year."

Wimbledon has given me everything and more: Roger Federer

Roger Federer after triumphing at 2012 Wimbledon

Roger Federer had his first run-in with a serious injury at Wimbledon 2016, after which the Swiss underwent his first knee surgery. But it is no secret that the tournament has had a big impact on Federer's career over the last two decades.

"It was 17 years ago that my life changed, winning Wimbledon, a huge defining moment in my career," Federer said to the magazine. "Today is the date where I always look back to that moment all those years ago at Centre Court, and how it all started."

Roger Federer, who won a record eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, clearly can't wait to be back at SW19. The Swiss particularly talked about missing the magic of Centre Court, the fabled arena where he has crafted many of his best career moments.

"Getting back there is one of my big goals, that's why I'm rehabbing the way I am. It's about taking the right decisions to do what's right for my knee, for my fitness, for staying in shape," Federer said.

"It's a long road back but you have to be patient. I miss Wimbledon, I wish I was there playing my 3rd match on the Centre Court, trying to make it into the second week. Wimbledon has given me everything and more," he added.

This strange time has given us a chance to reflect: Roger Federer

Roger Federer also talked about how the lockdown has given him time with his family, and at the same time made them more cautious about everything. The Swiss said he hasn't been meeting his parents over fears of spreading COVID-19, and that managing the kids hasn't been easy either.

"I've been very strict and serious about the rules, I haven't even seen my parents in three months now, and we've been chasing around the kids the best we can on our own. But I think this strange time has given us a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters - which is family, friends, health and happiness.

Roger Federer pictured with his family at a beach

