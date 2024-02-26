Polish tennis sensation Hubert Hurkacz recently opened up about his last match against Roger Federer at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 in an hour and 49 minutes fairly comfortably on July 7, 2021. He smashed 10 aces and broke the Swiss' serve five times during the match.

This was notably Federer's final Grand Slam appearance and also his last singles match on the ATP Tour. He missed the remainder of the 2021 season as he went under the knife once again for his knee.

In 2022 as well, the 20-time Grand Slam champion didn't grace the tennis courts and eventually bid adieu with a doubles duel at the Laver Cup 2022 in September. Federer accompanied his long-time rival Rafael Nadal, representing Team Europe, in a loss to Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Hubert Hurkacz is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024. Before the start of his campaign, the Khaleej Times quizzed the Pole about essentially sending Federer into retirement.

In response, Hurkacz affirmed that he has always looked up to the Swiss and wished the latter could compete for more years.

"Well, Roger has always been my idol since I was growing up. Just watching him play was inspiring, and then I got to practice with him a couple of times. I played against him, which was pretty amazing," Hurkacz said.

"I wish he continued to play for a lot longer, but it was an honor to share the court with him a couple of times. And it was an honor to experience his tennis and his game," he added.

Roger Federer and Hubert Hurkacz's head-to-head tally stands at 1-1

Hubert Hurkacz

Roger Federer and Hubert Hurkacz locked horns twice before the former called it a day.

The duo first met in the year 2019 at the Indian Wells Open. With a semifinal berth up for grabs, the Swiss clinched a 6-4, 6-4 and notably went on to play the final, where he suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss at the hands of Casper Ruud.

Hurkacz responded strongly with the aforementioned Wimbledon win and leveled the head-to-head tally at 1-1.

Hurkacz's victory had a couple of firsts as he became the first man to bagel Federer at the grasscourt Major. Also, he handed the Swiss his first straight-set defeat at Wimbledon since when he lost 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 to Mario Ancic in the 2002 first round.

At the Dubai Tennis Championships, Hubert Hurkacz will start against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday, February 26.

