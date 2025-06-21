With $525 million brand value, Iga Swiatek claims top spot in exclusive list of women in Poland

Iga Swiatek leads the list of Polish women having the highest personal brand value in the year 2025. This is a remarkable leap from five years ago, when her brand value was $95 million, to now a whopping $525 million (converted in USD from PLN, via Forbes).

Her value as a brand has increased by almost 452% in the last four years, accumulating her endorsements, earnings, and overall rise to fame as a prominent Polish public figure. She also boasts a net worth of $23.8 million (as per Forbes) and has earned over $36 million through prize money and $15 million from her business deals.

Having won five Grand Slam singles titles, she amassed a loyal fan base of over two million followers across major social media platforms. A report released by Forbes Women (Poland), in cooperation with the Institute of Media Monitoring, announced the list of 100 most valuable women's personal brands in Poland for 2025, where the 24-year-old secured the top spot once again.

This list also featured some prominent Polish personalities from all across the fields of media, fashion and business. Let's take a look at the Top 10 of the list (amounts in approximate):

Iga Świątek - $525 million Anna Lewandowska - $77.9 million Magda Linette - $76.8 million Magdalena Fręch - $71.1 million Natalia Bukowiecka (Kaczmarek) - $70.8 million Aleksandra Mirosław - $69.2 million Julia Szeremeta - $69 million Julia Wieniawa‑Narkiewicz - $67.1 million Katarzyna Cichopek - $67 million Magda Gessler - $64.3 million

She has reigned in the top spot of this list for the fifth consecutive time now.

Iga Swiatek's new brand deal with OSHEE

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek announced a new brand deal with the drink company OSHEE, ahead of the tournament at Indian Wells this year. She has been a Global Ambassador for the brand since 2023 and has curated numerous products and campaigns along with them.

However, the main highlight of this announcement was the inclusion of their logos on her on and off-court kits during tournaments. She made the announcement through an Instagram post on March 3, explaining the purpose of the collaboration. She wrote:

"This enhanced partnership will further increase the visibility of OSHEE products in the international stage. Our collaboration goes beyond a traditional partnership - it is a shared mission to inspire people around the world to lead active and conscious lifestyles." (an excerpt)

On the tennis front, Iga Swiatek is currently on tour at the Bad Homburg Open, in preparation for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

