"With Andre, you never knew what was going to happen next" - When Nick Bollettieri discussed Andre Agassi's Wimbledon triumph

Legendary coach Nick Bollettieri once referred to Andre Agassi's triumph at Wimbledon in 1992 as "pretty special."

Bollettieri was Agassi's longtime coach and the latter won his maiden Grand Slam singles crown under his tutelage. Agassi triumphed at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships by beating Goran Ivanisevic 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the final.

In an interview with Tennis365 last year, Bollettieri was asked if any success in his coaching career stood out for him. He responded by saying that while he did not think too much about what he achieved with his players, Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was noteworthy.

"I don’t know if I ever stood still for long enough in my life to look back and think about what I achieved with my players. It was always a case of win one tournament, go to the next. There was no time to reflect. That is not how I work, but Andre Agassi winning Wimbledon was pretty special," Bollettieri said.

Bollettieri then reflected on Agassi's unpredictable nature, which made him "exciting to be with." He also credited Agassi's dad and team for helping him become the player he was.

"I will always remember that last volley from Goran Ivanisevic into the net. What a moment. With Andre, you never knew what was going to happen next and that’s what made him so exciting to be with," he continued. "His Dad did a hell of a job, even though he was tough on him. He also had a great team working with him in his career, but if you are using a picture of Andre for this article, make sure you use one from a few years ago as he looked a little different when I was working with him."

"I look at what Andre Agassi has done with his academies, and he has done a great job" - Nick Bollettieri

Speaking about Andre Agassi's life after tennis, Nick Bollettieri praised the work he has done through his academies. The famous coach also said that it meant a lot when the former World No. 1 paid tribute to him during his induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

"Tennis can bring a lot of good to the world. I look at what Andre has done with his Academies, and he has done a great job," Bollettieri told Tennis365. "He was great to work with and when he was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, Andre said in the interview that if it wasn’t for Nick Bollettieri, I wouldn’t be where I was today. That meant a lot to me."

