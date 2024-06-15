"With my attitude, I might get hung" - Danielle Collins jokes about chances of survival in medieval history as she ponders fun 'time travel' question

Danielle Collins showed off her lighter side while pondering over a fun question involving time travel. The American spoke about medieval times and wondered about her hypothetical chances of survival in it.

Collins has had a strong season so far with two titles to her name at the Miami Open and the Credit One Open in Charleston. She was the runner up in the Charleston Open and the Internationaux De Strasbourg.

The Tennis Channel posted a short clip on X of from their series Cofessional Cart. In the clip, Collins could be seen riding a golf cart while playing along.

She read the question that was written on a piece of paper aloud for the viewers.

"If time travel was possible what time period would you travel to?" read Collins as per the clip.

Collins took a moment and shared her penchant for Medieval history. She continued her answer by hilariously thinking out loud about her chances of survival in the era.

"It would be cool to go back to medieval history in some ways wouldnt it? I love medieval history. I don't know with my attitude and behaviour on-court I might get hung though," Collins laughed as per the clip.

Collins often lets her emotions show on-court. While she does face criticism for it, she is also supported by her fans and some of her peers including Jessica Pegula.

Danielle Collins gave stern reply to a heckler at Madrid Open 2024

Danielle Collins at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg

Danielle Collins locked horns with Jaqueline Cristian in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open back in April 28. Cristian had won the first round and Collins was making her way back into the match in the second set.

During the second set, a heckler tried to distract the World No. 11. Collins clapped back at the heckling fan and demanded that the players be treated with respect.

The Tennis Channel posted a short clip of the incident on X.

“You come out and you play. Come out here and do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect,” Collins said as per the clip.

The set eventually went in Collins favor and the match headed towards a decider set. Collin broke her opponent's serve twice to close the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a little over two hours.

Danielle Collins was eventually ousted by Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.