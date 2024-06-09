"With great company" - Novak Djokovic and son Stefan enjoy watching French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev

Novak Djokovic and his son Stefan enjoyed as they watched the 2024 French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev together. The Serb had to withdraw from his quarterfinal encounter at Roland Garros due to a medial meniscus tear in his right knee.

Djokovic had a tough road to the quarterfinals. He won his first two matches against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets but encountered a tough challenge from Lorenzo Musetti in the third round. The Serb finally emerged victorious in five sets.

The World No. 1 also faced a stiff challenge from Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round. He survived a marathon to defeat the Argentine in five sets. He was expected to play Casper Ruud in the quarterfinal but withdrew before the match.

Trending

Even though the Serb could not make it to the final of the Paris Slam, he is enjoying the final with his son Stefan.

"Enjoying this match with some great company," he wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are hunting for their first title in Paris. While the German has yet to win a Grand Slam title, Alcaraz will look to add to his Grand Slam tally, having already won two. He previously won the 2022 US Open and Wimbledon 2023.

Novak Djokovic shares surgery update

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open

Novak Djokovic provided an update on the injury he suffered during his fourth-round encounter with Cerundolo. The Serb informed the fans that his surgery went well.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," he said.

The World No. 1 thanked the medical professionals for their efforts and the fans for their unwavering support.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans," he said.

The Serb assured the fans that he would return to court as soon as possible, adding that his desire to compete has not diminished.

"I’m going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going. Idemooo," he added.

Novak Djokovic will relinquish his World No. 1 spot to Jannik Sinner on Monday, June 10, after a reign of 438 weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback