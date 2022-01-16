Novak Djokovic will leave Australia on Sunday night, might face a three-year ban from Australia after losing court battle 

Novak Djokovic's impending departure from Australia on Sunday night was confirmed by Paul Sakkal of The Age. According to the journalist, the Serb will be taking an Emirates flight to Dubai at 10:30 pm local time.

A three-judge panel of the Federal Court upheld the Serb's visa revocation order by the Australian government on Sunday.

Earlier, Sakkal confirmed with Djokovic's team that the Serb will not be challenging the Federal Court's decision regarding his visa cancelation. The tennis ace has no other legal options now and and faces deportation.

Following the court's order, the World No. 1 is also required to pay the costs of the Australian government's legal team and will be subjected to a three-year ban from Australia as mentioned under section 133C(3) of the Immigration Act. However, there are exceptions to such a ban, including "compelling circumstances" which affect the interests of an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible Kiwi.

Novak Djokovic thanks his family and friends for their "continued support," says will "cooperate" in the deportation process

In a statement issued by the Serb shortly after the court's verdict, he said he was "extremely disappointed" by the verdict of the Federal Court. However, the 34-year-old also highlighted that he "respects the Court's ruling" and will "cooperate with the authorities" during the deportation process.

"I'd like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing. I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this. I am extremely disappointed with the ruling... I respect the Court’s ruling and I'll cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from Australia," said the Serb.

Djokovic stated that he is "uncomfortable" because all the media's "focus" was on him in the past few weeks and only a little attention was given to the sport. He concluded by thanking his family, friends and fans for their "continued support" during his legal battle in Melbourne.

"I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love...Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me," added the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic will not be featuring at the Australian Open for the first time since 2004.

