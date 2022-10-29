With participation in 2022 confirmed, Novak Djokovic now holds every possible record at Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation at the Paris Masters next week. Following that, the Serb now owns all major records at the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year.

Djokovic, 35, is having a stop-start campaign owing to his COVID-19 vaccination stance. After missing the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Miami Masters, the former World No. 1 also didn't play the entire North American hardcourt swing after winning his seventh Wimbledon title.

He returned to action at the Laver Cup — where he won one of his two singles matches — before winning titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. Djokovic will now make his 16th appearance at the Paris Masters next week.

The Serb owns a plethora of records at the Masters 1000 tournament. He has the most titles (6), finals appearances (7), consecutive titles (3), consecutive finals (3), matches played (49), matches won (41) and consecutive matches won (17). His 16th appearance will equal Fernando Verdasco's record at the tournament.

Djokovic will open his account for a record-extending seventh title next week. He's one win away from becoming the first player to register 50 victories at the tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic fare at his last Paris Masters appearance?

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic opened his campaign for a sixth Paris title last year against Marton Fucsovics, beating the Hungarian in three sets.

The former World No. 1 received a bye against Frenchman Gael Monfils in the next round before dropping just seven games in his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz.

Djokovic seemed to meet his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the last four, dropping the first set. However, the 35-year-old responded with a bagel second set before a competitive third set ensued. The Serb, though, raised his level, triumphing in a third-set tiebreak to reach a record-extending seventh Paris-Bercy final.

Another tough test would await Djokovic in the title match against Daniil Medvedev, who took the opener. However, the Serb responded in kind, taking the second set to force a decider. Djokovic rode his momentum in the third set, dropping only three games to romp to his sixth title at the tournament.

The win was Djokovic's 37th at a Masters 1000 tournament. He has added to that tally at the Rome Masters this year, where he also won his sixth title. The Serb has also won the Miami Masters six times and is the all-time Masters 1000 title leader, two clear of Rafael Nadal.

