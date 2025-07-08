With no time for Ibiza, Carlos Alcaraz reveals new alternate plan for how he will recharge ahead of Wimbledon SF vs Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz secured a dominant victory over the home favorite Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals to book a spot in his third successive Wimbledon semifinal. The Spaniard later revealed how he wants to spend the day off before he takes on Taylor Fritz in his next match on June 11.

Undefeated in his last 19 matches at Wimbledon, Alcaraz maintained focus throughout the match and effortlessly dismantled Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. Unlike his last few clashes, he seemed calmer and a lot more in control of his shots, as he eyes the second 'Channel Slam' of his career.

Maintaining his effervescent personality, the Spaniard, during his on-court interview, replied that he had no time for an Ibiza trip. Instead, he will look to indulge further in his newfound passion for golf and spend time with his family, who are visiting him to show their support during his campaign.

"I'm just gonna try to make the most of all the time. To enjoy with my team and with family. There are a lot of people here in London, I will try to go to the Centre. I don't know if I will get a chance, but for sure I'm gonna play some golf, just switch off my mind a little bit. I mean, the things that I'm doing are working and actually, I have to keep doing it," he said.

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is currently serving as Carlos Alcaraz's rival and golf partner in London and they are currently tied 1-1 in their wins.

Carlos Alcaraz discusses possible golf partnership with Tom Holland

Carlos Alcaraz and Hollywood actor Tom Holland shared a brief conversation ahead of the Spaniard's semifinal match, where they discussed golf. The actor of 'Spiderman' fame was in attendance at the Royal Box, as the 22-year-old sailed past Norrie.

In a video posted by Wimbledon's official Instagram account, the duo appeared to agree on a golf face-off soon during their interaction.

"I've seen you playing golf as well, good swing," Alcaraz said.

"We should play," Holland replied.

"For sure," the World No. 2 added.

The two-time Wimbledon title winner boasts a 23-3 win-loss tally at the tournament and is only one channel slam away from matching Bjorn Borg's record of being the only man in the Open Era to achieve the feat twice.

