With upsets galore at Australian Open 2023, Andy Roddick picks title favorite heading into second week in Melbourne

Andy Roddick was all praise for compatriot Sebastian Korda on Friday, lauding the 22-year-old for his brilliant victory over Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open.

The American did the job in three sets, handing the two-time finalist a 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) loss that will take him out of the top ten at the end of the tournament. Roddick reacted to his performance, remarking that beating Medvedev in best-of-five sets was a "massive achievement" for the youngster.

"Big win for Seb Korda. Beating someone as good and as Slam-tested as Medvedev is massive. 3 out of 5 is a different animal, and he answered the call. Very impressive against one of the toughest 5 set outs," Roddick tweeted.

When one of his followers asked him whom he considered the favorite for the title at Melbourne Park now, Roddick did not hesitate, picking nine-time winner Novak Djokovic. When another follower reminded him of Djokovic's current injured status, wondering if it would change the former World No. 1's mind, Roddick stayed firm, maintaining that the Serb is still the favorite in his opinion.

"Novak [Djokovic]," Roddick said. "Yes. Even with [the injury]."

Sebastian Korda takes on Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic faces Grigor Dimitrov next at Australian Open

Up next, Sebastian Korda will take on Hubert Hurkacz following his victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. The Pole was stretched to five sets in the third round before beating Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is yet to play his third-round encounter and will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the night session on Saturday. A victory against the Bulgarian would pit the 21-time Grand Slam champion against either Alex de Minaur or Benjamin Bonzi in the next match.

Korda has a wonderful chance of making his maiden Australian Open final this year, with a first-time finalist guaranteed from the top half of the men's draw after losses to Daniil Medevedev and Rafael Nadal. Alongside the American, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner also have great opportunities to reach the summit clash.

The bottom half is set up deliciously as well, with Andrey Rublev taking on Holger Rune next in the fourth round and Americans Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, JJ Wolf and Jenson Brooksby all capable of reaching the Round-of-16. At least three American men will be in the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open and as many as four can reach the stage.

