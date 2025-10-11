Saturday saw not one but two major upsets at the Shanghai Masters, with both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev going out in the semifinals within hours of each others. They both lost to players currently ranked outside the top-50; interestingly, their vanquishers are also cousins.

Djokovic faced World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot in the semifinals in Shanghai, with a chance to win his 101st ATP title and break Roger Federer's record as the oldest man to win a Masters 1000 event. However, the Serb was handed one of the most shocking losses of his career, losing 6-3, 6-4 in a battle that also saw him face concerning physical fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Medvedev took on World No. 54 Arthur Rinderknech in Shanghai on Saturday, hoping to turn the tide on an otherwise disappointing year for the Russian. He won the first set, but then lost the plot in an unexpected reversal of fortunes, and the Frenchman eventually walked away the winner with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 scoreline.

Fans on social media were divided about the results, with some welcoming the unpredicted final line-up while others bemoaned the lack of star power in the summit round of a Masters 1000 event.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz had previously withdrawn before the start of the tournaemnt with an injury, while World No. 2 Jannik Sinner had to retire midway through Shanghai due to cramps. They were the biggest favorites to reach the final before the event got underway, having swept all four Grand Slams this year between them.

Comparisons to the WTA were also not missing, as there is a WTA 1000 tournament taking place this week as well. Completely opposite to what the men's final will be, World No. 3 Coco Gauff will face World No. 6 Jessica Pegula in the final on Sunday. There, the World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, lost out to Pegula in the semifinal, while World No. 2 Iga Swiatek went down against Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals.

"Without Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the ATP is basically just the WTA," one fan wrote.

Swish 🍒 Tennis @Zwxsh Without Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the ATP is basically just the WTA

"Why are people complaining about this final i think it's refreshing to get a final that's not sincaraz," another said.

‎ivy @goatcaraz why are people complaining about this final i think it's refreshing to get a final that's not sincaraz

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"As much as I enjoy sincaraz, this final really is refreshing, and pretty cool."

Jimmy @Racquetechie @goatcaraz As much as I enjoy sincaraz, this final really is refreshing, and pretty cool

"WTA remains superior to ATP."

🎾 @jumpingbhs WTA remains superior to ATP

"WTA is in its consistency era, we love to see it. ATP tour is now completely inconsistent and unpredictable outside of Sincaraz."

🦖 @RamoFootball WTA is in its consistency era, we love to see it ATP tour is now completely inconsistent and unpredictable outside of Sincaraz

Arthur Rinderknech, thanks to the run to the Shanghai Masters final, has risen up to World No. 28 now, while his cousin Vacherot is now up almost 150 ranking spots and is ranked World No. 58 at the moment.

The Shanghai Masters final is the first ATP clash between cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot

2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 13 - Source: Getty

On Sunday, cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot will face off on the ATP Tour for the first time in their careers. One of them is guaranteed to win their maiden Masters 1000 title as well as their first ever title on the men's premier tour.

Over the course of their careers, Rinderknech ($5.0 million) has earned nearly 10x more prize money than his cousin representing Monaco ($594,000). On Sunday, the winner of the title in Shanghai will take on $1.1 million, while the runner-up will walk away with $597,000.

