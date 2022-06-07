"Without a doubt; the consistency and longevity of Rafa has not been had by anyone" - Pep Guardiola when asked if Rafael Nadal is the greatest Spanish athlete in history

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Rafael Nadal is the greatest-ever athlete in Spain's history without a shadow of a doubt. He reckons Nadal's incredible "consistency" over a prolonged period sets him apart from the rest of the field. The 36-year-old clinched his 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday with a record-extending 14th French Open title.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola recently attended the Puma Legends Trophy in Mallorca, where he was quizzed about Nadal's stature as the greatest ever Spanish athlete.

Guardiola did not think twice before agreeing that Rafael Nadal is indeed the finest sportsperson in Spain's history.

"Without a doubt (Nadal is the best sportsperson in Spanish history)," Pep Guardiola said. And I would say without discussion. It is difficult to compare individual sports with team sports. Spain has had very good athletes but the consistency and longevity of Rafa has not been had by anyone."

Guardiola believes it is difficult to find superlatives to describe Nadal's successes and career, given that he has constantly defied numerous obstacles in the shape of injuries to keep winning at the highest level.

"It seems impossible, and according to him in conditions of many physical difficulties due to the problems he has had," Guardiola said. "There are no more adjectives to describe Rafa's career and successes."

The former Barcelona coach admitted that he did not envision Nadal winning further French Open titles after securing his 10th crown in Paris at the age of 31. Having said that, Guardiola predicted the southpaw to win more titles at Roland Garros, provided he can find a remedy to his chronic foot injury.

"It seemed that after winning the ninth or 10th he was already (done). He was getting older," Guardiola said. "But he doesn't stop. And I have the impression that if his body can withstand the problems with his foot, he will continue to win."

"The comparison is normal" - Pep Guardiola on the comparison between Rafael Nadal and Real Madrid

Rafael Nadal attending a Real Madrid game this season.

In recent days, Rafael Nadal has drawn a lot of comparisons with his favorite football club Real Madrid. That is because both the athlete and the club recently clinched their 14th titles in two of the biggest tournaments of their respective sports.

Los Blancos won their 14th Champions League title by beating Liverpool in the final, while Nadal defeated Casper Ruud to clinch his 14th French Open crown.

When asked for his thoughts on this comparison, Guardiola steered clear of commenting about Real Madrid, which is understandable given he is a former player and manager of arch-rivals Barcelona.

However, the legendary coach feels comparisons between Real Madrid and Rafael Nadal are "normal."

"I can't say. I'm not Nadal, I haven't played for Madrid and I'll never be at that club," Guardiola said. "There are many Champions Leagues and there are many Roland Garros. The comparison is normal."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far