"Woman abuser talking while having 0 big titles & getting sacked" - Jannik Sinner fans slam Nick Kyrgios' 'jealous' post after Italian's Wimbledon win

Nick Kyrgios faced fierce criticism after seemingly questioning Jannik Sinner's title triumph at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Sinner's fans took vicious swipes at the Australian, who has repeatedly criticized the Italian because of his doping controversy, which was put to bed earlier this year with a three-month suspension settled between him and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

On Sunday, July 13, reigning World No. 1 Sinner won his fourth Major title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. In the aftermath of the result, Kyrgios took to X (formerly Twitter) and simply wrote:

It didn't take long for Jannik Sinner's fans to take notice of Nick Kyrgios' post, with many feeling that it was a jibe at the World No. 1's title-winning run at Wimbledon. One fan brought up Kyrgios pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend in February 2023, the Australian's lack of big titles on the tennis tour, and also his removal from the BBC's Wimbledon coverage team.

"Woman abuser talking while having 0 big titles and getting sacked from being a commentator in Wimbledon. 0 shame," the fan wrote.

Another suggested that Kyrgios' relentless criticism of Sinner stems from 'jealousy'.

"Such a loser and sooooo jealous!! 😂," the fan stated.

Here are some more reactions from Sinner's fans to Kyrgios' cryptic post:

"Very insecure person who lacks of attention: Nick Kyrgios," opined one.

"Yep, he dedicated himself to training and being a better player. Unlike you, where it's now too late to be of any significance in the world of tennis. We all tried to tell you, you wouldn't listen," another added.

"Don't forget that You played a Wimbledon final because Nadal retires in the semi final. Bye the way, that final was probably the easiest Grand Slam final Djokovic has played in his entire career," another fan chimed in, referring to Kyrgios' run to the 2022 Wimbledon final.

"Some players win Wimbledon. Others don't even get a chance to be in the commentary box," weighed in yet another.

"Sad day for tennis" - Nick Kyrgios' reaction to Jannik Sinner's case resolution agreement with WADA earlier in 2025

Not long after Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title earlier this year, it was announced that the Italian and WADA had reached a case resolution agreement over his role in his doping controversy, which came to light in the buildup to last year's US Open. According to the agreement, Sinner would have to serve a three-month suspension.

However, this development irked many, including Nick Kyrgios, who deemed the ban too lenient. Airing his frustrations on X, the Australian wrote:

"So wada come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously sinners team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Jannik Sinner eventually returned to action in time for this year's French Open, where he finished as runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz.

