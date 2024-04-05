"She's an actor, but not a very good one" - Andy Murray pulls mother Judy's leg in new hilarious ATP skit outtake

Andy Murray has said that he and his brother Jamie are real brothers in a newly-released ATP Tour parody skit video. The Brit also said that their mother is a sub-par actor.

On 7 February this year, the ATP Tour released a video that presented an alternate reality where the players are actors playing scripted characters. Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, and several other players starred in the video. It has amassed close to half a million views since its release.

Recently, another similar video surfaced. This time around, the ATP Tour presented it as the outtakes, which featured bloopers and hence, did not make it to the original video released in February.

During the video, Fraser McKnight (Andy Murray) said that he and Jamie are real-life brothers. He also said that their mother, Judy, is an actor, but not a very good one.

"So me and Jamie are actually brothers, but the woman who plays our mother, she's an actor, but not a very good one," McKnight (Murray) said.

Murray's mother Judy reacted to the post, writing that she was disappointed with this particular part of the video. She also expressed the feeling that the performances of Murray and Jamie's mother warranted a nomination at the Oscars.

"Disappointed with this. I thought her performances were worthy of an Oscar nomination," she wrote on Instagram.

The ATP Tour responded to Judy's comment saying that McKnight (Murray) went off script with what he said.

"He went completely off script with this one, we'll have a word..."

Andy Murray's mother Judy's reaction on Instagram

Reports suggest that Novak Djokovic could seek help from Andy Murray's mother as he searches for new coach

Andy Murray (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) after a practice session at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic recently announced that Goran Ivanisevic, who served as the Serb's coach from 2018, would no longer be a part of his coaching setup. Now, swirling rumors suggest that the 24-time Grand Slam winner is considering working with Andy Murray's mother Judy.

"It's no secret that Judy Murray has a wealth of experience and knowledge in coaching, and her son Andy has been a fierce rival of Djokovic for many years. Novak is reportedly considering seeking help from Judy as he looks to make a change in his coaching setup," a source told Marca.

Djokovic himself is yet to confirm anything, and the Serb's next outing is set to be at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the first big event of the clay season. He is yet to win a trophy this season and failed to defend his Australian Open title after he lost to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal in January.