WATCH: Novak Djokovic begins practicing on clay in Belgrade ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters comeback

Novak Djokovic was recently spotted polishing his claycourt skills in Belgrade ahead of his comeback at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on April 6.

Djokovic will be looking to put things right in the Principality this year. The World No. 1 hasn't enjoyed a great season so far; he lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur while representing Team Serbia at the United Cup in January, before failing to defend his Australian Open title a few weeks later.

The 36-year-old then competed at the Indian Wells Masters in March, where he suffered a surprise defeat to lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round. He subsequently sat out of the Miami Masters, choosing to rest and spend time with his family.

Novak Djokovic will be eager to get back to title-winning ways in Monte Carlo next month. On Tuesday, the Serb took to clay in his hometown of Belgrade in preparation for the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The 24-time Major winner was getting underneath the ball well during his practice session, alternating between forehands and backhands. He is expected to fly for Monaco soon and land early in the Principality to get a lay of the land.

Novak Djokovic looking to complete 'Triple Career Golden Masters' in Monte Carlo

2013 Monte-Carlo Masters trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic has a date with destiny at next month's Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serb is eyeing the elusive 'Triple Career Golden Masters', i.e. winning each of the nine 1000-level events thrice.

The Serb inched closer to the Triple Golden Masters last year, when he recorded his third career triumph in Cincinnati after having won seven of the nine 1000-level events at least thrice in 2007-17.

In Monte Carlo, where he resided for 15 years until 2020, the 24-time Major winner has recorded two triumphs. The then-25-year-old won his first title in the Principality in 2013 when he beat Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final. He followed it up with another title victory two years later, overcoming Tomas Berdych in three tough sets in the championship match.

Novak Djokovic is in dire need of good results during this year's European claycourt swing, since he is defending his Roland-Garros title later this year. The World No. 1 also has a truckload of points to defend as the 2024 season goes on, giving him enough reasons to go deep in Monte Carlo to pad up his ATP rankings tally.

