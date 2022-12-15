Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert slammed American political scientist Roger Pielke Jr. for his sexist remarks during an online feud regarding the participation of transwomen in the women's category in sports.

Navratilova and Evert have always been against the idea of allowing transwomen to compete alongside women in sports due to the extra advantages they might have as compared to women.

Roger Pielke Jr. employed subtle sexism while expressing his views on the topic. In one of his many social media posts, he stated that a biological man will not have a "male advantage" over his female competitor if he cuts his hand.

"Let’s say there’s an Olympic medal for hand grip strength. Billy, cisgender man, has a super strong grip, Billie, a cisgender woman, has a strong grip. If they compete, Billy wins, let’s cut of Billy’s hand. Does he still have “male advantage” in grip strength? (Hint: No)," Pielke tweeted.

Pielke faced the wrath of many individuals on Twitter for his words, with many calling out the American for his sexism. Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a former American Olympic gold medalist in swimming, criticized Pielke for his remarks and views on social media.

"Roger, thank you for making your sexism clear; you consider women athletes to be akin to injured, impaired males. "If we just impair the males the right amount..." We are perfect. Women are built from a different mold. And we deserve our own sports category," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova shared Hogshead-Makar's tweet and said:

"Roger Pielke’s argument is so poor it beggars belief. Wow. I am actually speechless- Nancy- your patience is of Olympic proportions!!!"

Evert also joined her compatriot in loathing Pielke's comments. She wrote:

"And…. Women push their bodies just as hard as men push theirs…and their mental and emotional strength as well…"

"I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her" - Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Martina Navratilova is a champion of taking a stand on pivotal issues prevailing in society. The former World No. 1 has spoken out against sexual harassment, Elon Musk's policies, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and many more.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion has always been a staunch supporter of not allowing transwomen to participate in the women's category in sports.

"To put the argument at its most basic: a man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires," she said, in an article for The Times.

"It's insane and it's cheating. I am happy to address a transgender woman in whatever form she prefers, but I would not be happy to compete against her. It would not be fair," she added.

