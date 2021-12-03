"WTA has bigger balls than the NBA" - Senator Ted Cruz on women's tennis body's handling of Peng Shuai situation

Texas Senator Ted Cruz became the latest high-profile name to heap praise on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for the way they have handled the Peng Shuai situation.

Speaking on the 'Clay Travis & Buck Sexton' show, an American conservative talk radio program, the topic turned to Peng Shuai and her disappearance when Mr. Cruz sided with the WTA for how they have dealt with the issue.

"I'll tell you something. Right now, the Women's Tennis Association has bigger balls than the NBA," he said. "And I'd like to see courage be contagious and more people stand up."

Further, Cruz also lauded the WTA for "putting the money where their mouth is" as he estimated that the cancelation of tournaments in China would lead to a significant loss of income for the organization.

"This week, the Women's Tennis Association canceled events in China, giving up millions, or even hundreds of millions of dollars by doing so," he pointed out.

From that tangent, Cruz went on to attack the National Basketball Association (NBA), pointing out how the approach of the WTA is in stark contrast to what they did as regards to their problems with China.

He called out Daryl Morey, the President of Basketball Operations of the Philadelphia 76ers, and superstar LeBron James in particular.

"Daryl Morey sends an innocuous tweet about Hong Kong - stand for Hong Kong, stand for Democracy," he said. "You have people like LeBron James defending the communist dictators."

Ted Cruz was of the opinion that when the Chinese government freaked out about the Hong Kong situation, the NBA groveled on their knees before them without standing up for Hong Kong. And because the WTA have done exactly the opposite, he feels the women's tennis body has shown more courage in this situation than the NBA.

Statements of support rushing in for WTA's stand on the Peng Shuai situation

Peng Shuai's story has captured the hearts of people everywhere and many have flocked to her corner in support

Several prominent figures from all walks of life have poured in their support for the WTA, including tennis superstars like Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova.

The WTA announced yesterday that they were canceling all tournaments in China due to the country's lack of effort in addressing the allegations levied by Peng Shuai and questionable long-term safety of the athlete.

Immediately, even before he went on the show, Mr. Cruz joined others in praising the decision:

Since then, other organizations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have also released their own statements on the subject. Unfortunately, the IOC's stance has not thrilled tennis fans, who think it is not as strong as it should have been and doesn't constitute solid evidence of Peng Shuai's safety.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee