"Wonder if anyone will love Novak Djokovic one day" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer holding Rafael Nadal in high regard despite rivalry

Novak Djokovic fans took to social media and doubted if the Serb will ever be appreciated by his rivals after Roger Federer recently expressed his regard for rival-turned-friend Rafael Nadal.

During an event in New York, Federer commented on his high-profile contest with Nadal during his career.

"We started respecting the rivalry we used to have and we almost miss it, playing each other every other weekend. Back in the day we couldn’t stand each other probably for that but he is a great man and I wish he can come back one more time," he said.

Reacting to Federer's statement, a fan wrote:

"Amazing how bitter rivals respect each other so much that hate turns to love....viz: McEnroe and Borg.....I wonder if anyone will love Djokovic one day though."

Another user compared the Serb's conduct to Maria Sharapova and wrote:

"Novak is like Sharapova, he clearly distanced himself from tennis friendship, not as bad as Maria though."

Another user responded with a straightforward reply.

"Nah no one will love Djokovic," the user wrote.

Another fan termed the bond between Federer and Nadal ingenuine.

"Everyone knows this is a fake and PR friendship made after Djokovic started to surpass them," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

PJSport @PJalihal @TheTennisLetter I liked it better when the two were not friends but were true rivals. I was all in with Rafa at that time. Loved all those wins over Federer. Rafa owned Roger back then. This recent romance is such a turnoff.

barry aruba @BarryAruba @TheTennisLetter Aw. One more time, so Novak doesnt stick out as the one and only with 23. But what if Djoker gets to 24? They'll have to somehow Frankensteinise Nadal even further so he tries to catch up?

lia 💛 @hmmmmmak Obsessed @BarryAruba @TheTennisLetter Who the hell mentioned Djokovic in this postObsessed

Francisco Sánchez @Francissan2003 @TennisEsVida @TheTennisLetter A tweet about Nadal and Federer and the first thing that comes to your mind is Djokovic

"Played more matches with Novak Djokovic but I started it with Roger Federer; we have shared so much" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer: Laver Cup 2019

Roger Federer played the last match (doubles) of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Laver Cup, which was an emotional event for Nadal. A few days after Federer's retirement, Nadal said his contest with the Swiss was different from what he had with Djokovic.

"When you have a rival like Federer, throughout your career – because when I started Roger was already there, it’s true I played more matches with Novak than with Roger, but I started it with him. Due to our contrasting styles and personalities, due to affinity, in some way we have shared so much."

"Someone I have admired, who I have rivalled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving. In that sense, all those moments, those feelings you have before playing a final of a Grand Slam, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before those matches. It was different from other matches," he added.

He further stated that with Federer's retirement, a part of his life left with him.

"You know you’re not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport," he said.

Federer and Nadal came face to face on 40 occasions with the latter outdoing the Swiss 24 times. They were part of some of the greatest Grand Slam finals ever, including the one at Wimbledon in 2008.

