"Work hard, be resilient, believe in yourself" - Serena Williams features in inspiring new commercial for luxury watchmaker

With her numerous achievements and unmatched work ethic, Serena Williams has established herself as one of the most successful athletes across all sports. Over the course of two decades, the American withstood numerous ups and downs to come out on top.

Inspired by Williams' determination to defy the odds to emerge victorious time and time again, luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet launched a new collection based on her and women like her who have succeeded because of their single-minded focus.

Serena Williams tells viewers of the promise she made to herself that's resulted in her being one of the best ever to play the sport. Her confidence and dedication has earned her 23 Grand Slam titles in singles, among other big titles.

"A long time ago, I made this promise to myself. Work hard, be resilient, believe in yourself. Persevere, no matter the challenge you face. Stay true to yourself. Forge your own path, so that others can follow. To be confident enough to achieve my dreams. Confident enough, to dare to be the best. This is the power of my promise," Williams said.

Here's the commercial featuring Williams:

Serena Williams is keeping herself busy with numerous business ventures

Williams at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference.

With a mid-match injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year keeping Serena Williams away from the sport, the American has kept herself occupied with her business ventures and endorsements.

She started her own venture fund, "Serena Ventures," earlier this year that gives entrepreneurs and young companies funding and other resources to help them realize their dreams. Williams also recently launched a new collection of her clothing line, "S by Serena".

Williams' star power remains unmatched and she's one of the most well-known celebrities globally. It's no surprise to see her endorsing numerous brands. Aside from the aforementioned commercial with Audemars Piguet, she also recently starred in campaigns for Gatorade, Ubrelvy and Just Egg, among others.

She remains optimistic of a return to the tour and teased a comeback at Wimbledon a few months ago and posted a video of herself training a few weeks ago

