"Work smart, not hard" - Novak Djokovic in full practice mode for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic posted photos and videos from Montenegro, where he is preparing for Wimbledon. Djokovic took a break after winning the 2023 French Open, visiting Portugal with his family, among other things. Around two weeks prior to Wimbledon, he started practicing again, this time at Janko Tipsarevic's academy in Portonovi, Montenegro.

The Serb has entered full practice mode, which he posted about on social media.

"Back at it. Looking forward to Wimbledon. Idemo," Djokovic wrote on Instagram, adding a 'work smart not hard' hashtag.

Some fellow tennis players reacted to the post, showing support for the Serb.

"Legend," Maria Sakkari wrote, with Federico Coria reacting with the smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

In the published content, Djokovic can be seen practicing his serve, working with weights in the gym, and doing running and jumping drills. This isn't the first time the 23-time Grand Slam champion has chosen Montenegro as his practice location; he has done so a few times throughout his career.

He visits Montenegro every year for personal reasons as well, as he was married at Sveti Stefan, a city village near Budva. In the week prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic will face Frances Tiafoe at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Novak Djokovic has more Wimbledon wins than all ATP top 20 players combined

Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has been dominating Wimbledon for the last five years, winning four trophies in that period, besides the one in 2022, when the tournament was not held.

Djokovic will have the chance to tie Roger Federer's record of eight titles and five consecutive trophies won at Wimbledon in 2023 if he is victorious. During his career, the Serb has accumulated 86 wins at the grasscourt Grand Slam, with the rest of the ATP top 20 having 85 combined.

The list includes mostly players from the NextGen: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe, Karen Khachanov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric, Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti, Hubert Hurkacz, Alex de Minaur, Francisco Cerundolo, and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Eurosport @eurosport Novak Djokovic has more Wimbledon match wins than the current top 20 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱! 🤩 Novak Djokovic has more Wimbledon match wins than the current top 20 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱! 🤩 https://t.co/YQMqed4oVB

This might not come as a surprise to some, as the last time Novak Djokovic lost at Wimbledon was in 2017, when he had to retire during his match against Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals.

For this to happen, Rafael Nadal had to drop out of the top 20, as the now-injured Spaniard has 58 wins at Wimbledon.

One more sentiment of the Serb's dominance at Wimbledon is the fact that he hasn't lost at Wimbledon Center Court since the 2014 final, when Andy Murray defeated him in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes